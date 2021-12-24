Charley Webb has reportedly decided to quit Emmerdale.

The actress has played Debbie Dingle on the ITV soap for 19 years.

Charley is thought to be “closing the door” after her husband, Matthew Wolfenden, apparently became involved in a racism row on set.

An insider alleges to The Sun that the row “fuelled her decision to step back”.

Charley Webb has reportedly decided to not return to Emmerdale (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale star Charley Webb ‘quits’

Charley has three children with David Metcalfe actor Matthew – sons Buster, Bowie and Ace.

A source told The Sun: “Charley is closing the door on Emmerdale for good and won’t be going back. The past few months have given her time to think about the future and it is one that doesn’t involve Emmerdale.

“Matthew being caught up in the row on set fuelled her decision to step away.”

In addtion, they added: “Naturally the door is open for her character, who is now living in Scotland, should she change her mind. But for now she is looking to the future.”

Meanwhile, an ITV spokesperson said there are “no plans for Debbie Dingle to return” to the ITV soap.

Charley Webb played Debbie Dingle for almost two decades (Credit: ITV)

Entertainment Daily! has approached ITV and Charley’s representatives for comment.

What happened between the Emmerdale cast?

According to reports, Matthew and his co-star Isabel Hodgins stopped filming last month.

The pair reportedly become involved in an argument with a co-star, who was allegedly “subjected to an inappropriate comment and had her accent mimicked”.

Matthew’s character, David, exited the soap in October.

However, Matthew has since returned to set. The actor and his co-star Isabel have played David and Victoria since 2006.

Meanwhile, according to The Sun, both stars have denied any wrongdoing.

