MasterChef paid tribute to Charles Campion last night following the death of the celebrated food critic.

The BBC dedicated Friday night’s (April 2) semi-final episode to the late culinary expert.

And the show’s emotional tribute had viewers in tears.

MasterChef dedicated its semi-final episode to Charles Campion (Credit: BBC)

MasterChef pays tribute to Charles Campion

At the end of the episode, a message flashed on screen paying tribute to Charles.

It featured a picture of him alongside the message: “In memory of Charles Campion, food critic, 1951 – 2020.”

The show’s Twitter account also shared a tribute to the late star.

A message at the end paid tribute to the late food critic (Credit: BBC)

The tweet read: “In memory of our friend Charles Campion #MasterChefUK.”

It also included a message: “Tonight’s Critics Table semi-final is dedicated to the late great food critic Charles Campion, who sadly passed away at the end of 2020.

“Charles’ wit, technical culinary knowledge and passion for great British ingredients and dishes will be sorely missed – as will his legendary love for some old fashioned carbs on the plate.”

What did fans of the programme say?

MasterChef viewers reacted with sadness to the news of Charles’ death.

One said: “Fantastic critic who always came over as a gentleman, first and foremost.”

A second said: “This is a shock! Had no idea and was wondering when we’d see him at the critics table again. Very saddened to hear this #masterchef.”

Oh, I wasn’t aware… How sad. Knew his stuff did Charles.

A third put: “Such very sad news with the passing of Charles Campion. He will be missed by those that watch #MasterChefUK. He was a great critic. Thoughts are with his family and friends.”

“Very sad news, a brilliant critic,” said a fourth, adding: “He will be missed on Masterchef x.”

A fifth wrote: “Oh, I wasn’t aware… how sad. Knew his stuff did Charles.”

“I really liked seeing him on MasterChef,” someone else said. “Soooo sad.”

“RIP, so sorry to hear this,” said another fan.

“Sad news,” one said, with a crying emoji, adding: “I liked him.”

