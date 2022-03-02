Charlene White hits back at claims she ‘played the race card’ on Loose Women

Charlene White hit back at claims that she ‘played the race card’ during a clash with Janet Street-Porter on Loose Women yesterday (Tuesday, March 1).

The 41-year-old took to Twitter to hit back at the claims after the show yesterday.

Charlene White’s clash with Janet Street-Porter

Charlene and Janet clashed (Credit: ITV)

Things got heated during yesterday’s edition of Loose Women as Charlene and Janet butted heads.

The Loose Women were discussing the fact that some refugees from Ukraine were not allowed to pass some borders due to their skin colour when the arguing started.

“In the midst of all of this, the midst of people trying to flee from their homes, the midst of them trying to dodge bullets and bombs, they still have time for racism,” Charlene said.

“They have been prevented from doing so due to the racism that they have experienced. They’ve not been allowed to go through the border into Poland for example, where they’ve been pushed back.”

Janet then said that she understood what Charlene was saying, but highlighted the fact that Poland had accepted 150,000 refugees already.

“Oh my goodness! I understand that. But if you have thousands of refugees, you can’t stand there and say oh you 50 people come in, you four people with darker skin sorry,” Charlene argued back, putting her head in her hands.

Charlene White slams ‘race card’ claims after Janet Street-Porter clash

For those throwing the phrase, “playing the race card” at me today re @loosewomen… let me be VERY clear. You feeling uncomfortable hearing someone talking about race is not my concern, when the concern ought to be directed towards the victims who are subjected to it. — Charlene White (@CharleneWhite) March 1, 2022

Some viewers didn’t react to Charlene’s clash with Janet well, with some accusing the 41-year-old of using the “race card”.

Charlene clearly saw many people using the same argument, as she took to Twitter to slam the claims later after the show.

In a tweet to her 60.3k followers, Charlene wrote: “For those throwing the phrase, ‘playing the race card’ at me today re @loosewomen… let me be VERY clear.

“You feeling uncomfortable hearing someone talking about race is not my concern, when the concern ought to be directed towards the victims who are subjected to it.”

Hundreds of her followers reacted to her tweet, and it’s safe to say they were divided.

How did Charlene’s followers react

Charlene’s tweet divided her followers (Credit: ITV)

Some of Charlene’s followers agreed with her tweet.

“Facts are facts and truth is truth. I just don’t understand why people choose to blatantly deny what is in front of their faces. Well done @CharleneWhite for bringing it to mainstream when the masses choose to ignore… As ALWAYS,” one said.

“Well said Charlene. The term ‘race card’ is used by people to shut down the conversation,” another said.

“You weren’t ‘playing the race card’ you were talking about a very real issue,” a third said.

However, others disagreed.

“Oh COME ON! Everything doesn’t have to be about race!” one of her followers said.

