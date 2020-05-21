Channel 5 viewers furious as old Traffic Cops episode is billed as 'new'

Viewers were furious last night when an episode of Traffic Cops on Channel 5 was billed as 'new' - but turned out to be a repeat.
When they tuned in to watch the popular documentary series on Wednesday (May 20) evening, fans were gutted to see it was an old episode.
Some accused the broadcaster of "mugging" viewers off. Others shared angry-face emojis, while some were simply confused over the apparent scheduling mix-up.
What did viewers say?
One said on Twitter, "When @channel5_tv says there's a new series #trafficcops and it's actually a repeat" and added jokingly, "@DerbysPolice have a word".
Another tweeted: "Okay so I'm broken-hearted to see it's a repeat. What's going on @channel5_tv #TrafficCops."
They are just mugging everyone off.
"@channel5_tv #TrafficCops it's a repeat, not new!" said a third.
"Sat down to enjoy #trafficcops on @channel5_tv and it's a repeat," complained a fourth. "So much for reading in #tvchoice that it's NEW!"
A fifth viewer wrote: "#trafficcops ANOTHER REPEAT billed as 'new'. Been looking forward to this new episode since the last repeat on Monday."
Someone else said, with an angry-faced emoji: "@channel5_tv this is not a new series of #trafficcops it's a repeat."
Viewers confused and annoyed
"So despite @channel5_tv saying a new series of #trafficcops starts tonight... its actually a repeat!" ranted a sixth, alongside a string of swearing emojis.
Another asked, confused: "Can anyone confirm if tonight's 'new series' of #TrafficCops is a new series or a repeat? @channel5_tv say it's new but TV guide says it's series five from 2019."
Someone replied: "Channel 5 always messes up. Suddenly stops a series after only a few episodes or throws in a repeat in the middle of a new series. No explanation, they are just mugging everyone off."
RadioTimes' TV listings had last night's episode down as an instalment from series five. But the Freeview listings had it as series seven, episode six.
ED! contacted Channel 5 and the broadcaster clarified the use of the word 'new' to describe last night's episode.
A spokesperson said: "The episode of Traffic Cops is new to Channel 5. It has only previously aired on Paramount Network."
Channel 5's streaming and catch-up service, My5, currently has episodes from two series available to watch.
As of Thursday (May 21), there were six from series seven and 16 from series eight on the platform.
