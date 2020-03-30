Channel 4 viewers hail The Steph Show the 'perfect distraction' in the coronavirus pandemic

Former BBC Breakfast star Steph McGovern has returned to screens for the launch of her brand new series, The Steph Show.

Kicking off today (Monday, March 30), the programme features a mix of news and advice on the coronavirus pandemic, as well as entertainment, lifestyle segments and chats with special guests.

And Channel 4 viewers have called it the perfect "distraction" and the "best antidote" to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Steph McGovern's new series, The Steph Show, got underway today (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Judge Rinder shuts down claims he was 'in a coma’ after developing coronavirus symptoms

One said on Twitter: "Total hats off to @thestephshowc4, that was uplifting, funny and down to earth. The best antidote! #TheStephShow."

Another wrote: "So glad #TheStephShow is trending. This is the programming that will save us."

Much needed to distract from the current run of doom and gloom.

A third tweeted: "Breath of fresh air and much needed to distract from the current run of doom and gloom being broadcast everywhere else. #TheStephShow #StayAtHome #positivity."

"Well done, Steph," said a fourth. "Loved the show, hope it's a regular and not just a few episodes #natural #TheStephShow."

Total hats off to @thestephshowc4 that was uplifting, funny and down to earth. The best antidote! #TheStephShow — Rosemary Jane Cronin (@Rosesays) March 30, 2020

So glad #TheStephShow is trending. This is the programming that will save us. https://t.co/HMQsTH9maE — Pete 🏳️‍🌈 🇨🇦 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@FinallyCanuck) March 30, 2020

Breath of fresh air and much needed to distract from the current run of doom and gloom being broadcast everywhere else. #TheStephShow #StayAtHome #positivity — Activate Marketing (@activatemkting) March 30, 2020

Well done Steph ,loved the show hope it's a regular an not just a few episodes #natural #TheStephShow — bud (@divabud68) March 30, 2020

Someone else said: "Very few could carry off a brand new show live from their own home with nobody else in the room. Steph McGovern, though, is definitely one who can, good stuff #TheStephShow."

A power hour of positivity

"@TheStephShowC4 we need you now!" a sixth tweeted. "A power hour of positivity, every weekday. I'll be there or I'll find it on catch up. Great to see you #thestephshow #stayathome #workfromhome #theshowmustgoon #MondayMotivaton #thenewnormal."

Another put: "Top work @stephbreakfast - loved seeing you back on the box. #TheStephShow, a slice of cheery fun in the middle of the day. (Jumper and scatter cushions very much the stars of the show) xx."

Very few could carry off a brand new show live from their own home with nobody else in the room. Steph McGovern though is definitely one who can, good stuff #TheStephShow — Mark O'Meara (@mark_omeara89) March 30, 2020

Top work @stephbreakfast - loved seeing you back on the box. #TheStephShow A slice of cheery fun in the middle of the day. (Jumper and scatter cushions very much the stars of the show) xx — Katherine Downes (@KDownesBBC) March 30, 2020

Read more: Coronavirus: Police tell corner shops to stop selling Easter eggs as they're not 'essential items'

Steph herself took to Twitter after the opening episode ended to thank fans for all their supportive messages.

She tweeted: "Well, that was fun/scary. Cheers for all the messages.

"Don't forget... if there is someone we should get on the show to chat to, or who deserves a shoutout for being fab, email us steph@stephshow.co.uk."

- The Steph Show is on Channel 4 weekdays at 12pm

What did you think of Steph's new programme? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.