Channel 4’s The Greatest Snowman star Sue Perkins has a tale about how a “traumatic” incident as a child affected her vision.

Sue, who hosts the one-off special on Channel 4 tonight, spoke about the incident earlier this year.

Sue will discover which celeb can build the best snowman (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Bradley Walsh reveals joy of working with son on Christmas specials

She told the Mirror that as a child she fell off scaffolding, hitting herself in the eye with a steel pole. She was left short-sighted in one eye as a result.

What did Sue Perkins say?

The 54-year-old comedian said that her other eye is long-sighted with “the reach of a sparrowhawk”.

Sue told the publication that she considers herself to be an absolute klutz, and always follows her instincts over common-sense.

“As a child I tripped and fell into the path of some scaffolding and took a steel bar to the face,” she said in October 2021.

“It was so traumatic and left me very short-sighted in one eye.”

She also recalled a time when she got grit in her eye which scratched her cornea.

Sue and some of the celebrity snowman builders (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Kate Middleton to showcase special talent at carol concert

She added: “My most impressive, though, I think, was bending down to admire a yucca plant. I don’t need to tell you where that ended up. It was excruciating.”

Sue Perkins on accident that left her short-sighted

Sue says she was a regular at her local eye hospital due to her bad fortune.

The Greatest Snowman sees celebrities travel to an Alpine resort as they compete to see who can build the best snowman.

Channel 4 said of the show: “With thousands of tonnes of snow and giant blocks of crystal-clear ice at their disposal, the celebrities will go head to head across three tough rounds that will test both their brain and brawn.

“Supported by a crew of seasoned sculptors, engineers, and snow builders, these stars will have to design and create some of the most extraordinary snow creations ever seen on TV.

“Judged by experts, all will risk chilblains as they attempt to carve and construct incredible structures made from snow and ice.

“The competition will culminate in the ultimate snowy challenge where the famous faces will use all they have learned in each round to attempt to construct The Greatest Snowman.”

Celebrities taking part are Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Dani Dyer, Liam Charles, Cherry Healey and Johnny Vegas.

The Greatest Snowman airs tonight at 8pm on Channel 4 and is available on all streaming channels immediately after.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.