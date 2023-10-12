Channel 4 to probe sex assault allegations against A-list US celeb following Russell Brand documentary

Following the recent Russell Brand documentary, Channel 4 will reportedly probe sex assault allegations made against an A-list US celebrity.

Media personality Russell, 48, was the subject of a joint investigation between Dispatches, The Times and The Sunday Times in September.

He was accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse by four women between 2006 and 2013. Additionally, a further report of an alleged sexual assault was also made, dating from 2003, following the investigation’s allegations. Brand denied a “litany” of allegations he said were from mainstream media outlets. The stand up, who is expecting his third baby with wife Laura, also insisted his relationships were always consensual.

Now, according to The Sun, Channel 4 is working on another investigation.

Channel 4 documentary news

A report in The Sun claims Channel 4 is making a documentary called Marilyn Manson: Behind the Mask.

It will look at multiple allegations of sexual assault made against the US shock rocker, 54.

Manson – whose real name is Brian Warner – was accused by several women in 2021.

Five of his accusers have launched civil lawsuits against him, claiming sexual assault and other offences.

Manson denies any wrongdoing, and no charges have been made to date. However, civil cases are pending.

The new documentary is expected to air in 2024. Additionally, the three-part series is said to be being made by production company Lightbox.

Furthermore, Susan Lavery, of Lightbox, is reported to have said about the project: “This tells the definitive story of the controversy surrounding the star, charting his career from its early days through to his being dropped by his manager, agent and record label as a result of the allegations made against him.

We hear intimate accounts from his accusers.

“In first-hand testimony, we hear intimate accounts from his accusers, as well as those who robustly refute their allegations.

“The series asks timely questions about how the music industry draws the line between rock and roll excess and transgressive behaviour.”

ED! has contacted Channel 4 and reps for Marilyn Manson for comment.

