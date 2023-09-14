Channel 4 embroiled in fakery row as MAFS groom is told he’ll be marrying trans woman bride before the ceremony

Channel 4 has found itself embroiled in a fakery row ahead of the new series of MAFS UK.

The new series starts next week (September 18) and viewers will watch as trans woman Ella Morgan ties the knot with her groom. Hours after the new couple say their vows, it’s claimed viewers will see Ella telling her new husband that she’s trans.

However, although the news appears to come as a surprise to the man in the episode, Channel 4 has confirmed he was actually told he was marrying a trans woman ahead of the nuptials.

Married At First Sight’s premise is that contestants don’t know who they are marrying until their wedding. And the Daily Mail claims the couple “keep this pretence up to fans in the pre-recorded episode”, which airs on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 confirmed: “The groom was told that the match found for him was a trans woman.” However, they have insisted that “in all other ways, the integrity of the format was preserved”.

Ella Morgan is the show’s first trans contestant (Credit: Channel 4)

MAFS UK groom ‘furious’ with how Channel 4 treated him

Even though the episode’s storyline will portray the man not knowing that Ella is trans, Channel 4 has said it did actually tell him in advance.

According to the Mail, the groom is “furious” with how Channel 4 treated him while on and off the show. And it’s feared that the show is now at risk of complaints of fakery from viewers.

“This is the first time MAFS UK has featured a trans bride so, to ensure fully informed consent, and with the permission of the bride, the groom was told that the match found for him was a trans woman, after which both parties chose to continue in the process,” Channel 4 said.

“In all other ways, the integrity of the format was preserved,” they continued. “Our priority during matchmaking is to protect the wellbeing of the cast and create compatible matches. This is based on detailed assessment of individual preferences, as part of an in-depth, careful matchmaking process.”

Channel 4 bosses also insisted their match was met with “a high duty of care”.

Married at First Sight UK will air each week on E4 (Credit: Channel 4)

A spokesperson insists viewers will see a ‘genuine reaction’

In a statement to ED!, a Channel 4 rep stated that the reaction to Ella meeting her groom is “genuine”.

“Whilst Ella’s groom had been made aware that she was a trans woman, their on-screen meeting was the first opportunity for her to talk to her new husband about her transition, in detail and in person,” they said.

They added: “What viewers see on screen is the genuine reaction of Ella and her groom on meeting for the first time and having the opportunity to discuss their respective personal stories. Prior to this, and in keeping with the format of the show, the couple had never met or spoken and were strangers.”

Ella is ‘really proud’ to have appeared on the show

While there might be a lot of drama, Ella doesn’t regret her decision to be a part of the show.

“I’m really proud of it. Going into this I was scared to say that I’m trans. But now I can hold my head up high,” she said. “I have changed a lot of people’s minds and I have also found me. I am proud to say I’m trans and so what it’s just a label. I’m still just like any other girl.”

Ella then concluded: “I don’t want to be someone’s dirty secret. But I feel like people aren’t educated these days.”

The new series of Married at First Sight UK will start at 9pm on E4 on September 18.

