Channel 4 doc Breastfeeding My Boyfriend: Mum-of-two reveals breast milk became part of sex life following foursome

A mum-of-two featured in Channel 4 documentary Breastfeeding My Boyfriend has revealed breast milk became part of her sex life following a foursome with another couple.

Lana Michaels and her boyfriend Shawn started experimenting with breastfeeding 18 months ago.

They believe breast milk is an integral part of their love life. And they even charge fellow fans £10 a month to watch videos of Lana breastfeeding Shawn.

Lana Michaels, right, and boyfriend Shawn met through a vegan dating app (Credit: Channel 4)

What is Channel 4 documentary Breastfeeding My Boyfriend about?

The doc takes a peek at the ‘kink’ of adult breastfeeding.

Programme makers claim adult breastfeeding is a growing underground scene, covering women producing milk for partners to the ‘lactation porn’ industry.

Other couples as well as Lana and Shawn also relate their experiences.

Enthusiasts claims some research has suggested there are health benefits to drinking breast milk as an adult.

However, that research isn’t held to be conclusive. Furthermore, a 2015 study from Queen Mary University of London dismissed many claims about the benefits of drinking breast milk as an adult.

How did Lana get into breastfeeding boyfriend Shawn?

Lana, who used to work as a teacher, met Shawn through a vegan dating app.

She reveals she missed nursing her children – a seven-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old son from a previous relationship.

However, while Lana feels her kids are now too old to breastfeed, she missed the feeling and liked the idea of doing it with Shawn.

She is happy, I am happy, so what’s the problem?

Lana also explains the couple, who have an open relationship, now enjoy the practice as foreplay.

They discovered it worked for them as Lana felt milk in her mouth as they had a foursome with another married couple.

She explained: “That burned up the sexual idea of breast milk connected with sex and it went from there.”

Has breastfeeding again affected Lana’s body?

Following some online research, Lana learned she could restart her milk supply by taking herbal supplements.

Three days later her breasts produced milk – and she has subsequently gone up a cup size to 34D.

Apparently Shawn now feeds a couple of times a week.

He claims breastfeeding causes ‘energy to flow between them’ and is a ‘nice’ set up for sex.

Channel 4 documentary Breastfeeding My Boyfriend: “She gets pleasure, I get pleasure, and I get nutrition.” (Credit: Channel 4)

‘We both enjoy it’

Both Lana and Shawn hope to demonstrate that adult breastfeeding isn’t “weird”.

He suggests: “There is more negative impact in slaving an animal like a cow than drinking human milk which is made for us.”

Shawn continued: “There is no cruelty or pain in adult breastfeeding. She gets pleasure, I get pleasure, and I get nutrition. She is happy, I am happy, so what’s the problem?”

Breastfeeding My Boyfriend airs on Channel 4 on Monday October 25 at 10pm.

