Challenge Anneka on Channel 5: Anneka Rice barely looks a day older as she begins filming reboot

TV favourite Anneka Rice has begun filming the much-anticipated return of Challenge Anneka ahead of the start date – and we have the first-look pictures!

Earlier this year, Channel 5 announced that Anneka Rice would be returning for a reboot of the popular TV show from the 80s and 90s.

The show will feature Anneka Rice as she takes on big challenges with modern new twists.

It promises everything we loved about the original series, and more!

So when and why did the original Challenge Anneka end, what has Anneka Rice done since and when’s the start date of the new series?

Here’s everything we know so far…

The first glimpse of Anneka Rice as she returns to Challenge Anneka (Credit: Channel 5)

The first look at the return of Challenge Anneka…

Channel 5 have released a first look at Anneka Rice as she returns to film the TV show that made he famous in the 80s and 90s.

The TV star has swapped her signature colourful jumpsuits for an orange jacket this time around, but she barely looks a day older than when we last saw her!

She’s posing in a shiny new buggy, and Channel 5 have also confirmed that a rebooted truck will also feature in the return of Challenge Anneka.

Dave Chapman – aka Dave the Soundman from the original show – will also make an exciting return!

The details of the challenges are being kept top-secret, but Channel 5 promises the series will: “Shine the light on everyday heroes and deserving communities at a time when they’ve never needed help more.”

Anneka told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The last few years have shown us all the power of community and how it’s good to be part of something bigger than ourselves.”

She added: “There will always be a room for Challenge on television, because it’s about kindness, it’s about community, it’s about the power of the collective.

“As humans we are totally hardwired to be altruistic.”

When did Challenge Anneka first air and why did it end?

Challenge Anneka first aired began in 1989 on BBC One – more than 30 years ago!

The show saw a frantic but incredibly likable Anneka Rice receive a challenge with a short deadline to complete it.

She usually had to convince volunteers and companies to help for free, often with the help of her trusty sidekick Dave the Soundman!

The show ran for seven series before ending in 1995.

Anneka’s last challenge saw her rescue two African lions from Athens and make a new home for them in Kent.

Challenge Anneka was cancelled by BBC One in 1995, but the show returned for a special two episodes on ITV back in 2006.

Channel 5 has now snapped up the show for a much welcome reboot.

Are you excited for the return of Challenge Anneka? (Credit: Channel 5)

Challenge Anneka start date: How old is Anneka Rice?

Anneka Rice was born on October 04 1958 in Cowbridge, Glamorgan, Wales.

She is currently 63 years of age.

She recently told Radio 4 that she was inspired to reboot the programme to help fight stereotypes about older women on television.

Anneka was 31 when the original series of Challenge Anneka aired 30 years ago.

Anneka said: “I feel just the same as I did 30 years ago, but possibly there’s more conversation about how we look.

“Or about how we might be coping with it, whereas for men they just get on and do it.

“Their image and brand stays intact.”

Anneka Rice took part in Strictly in 2019 (Credit: BBC)

What has Anneka Rice done since Challenge Anneka?

Since her days on Challenge Anneka, the presenter has featured as the host of Sunday morning cooking show Sunday Feast.

She has also appeared as a contestant on Hell’s Kitchen and Celebrity Mastermind.

In 2019, she took part in Strictly Come Dancing, but was the second contestant eliminated.

She recently took part in Celebrity Hunted in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Anneka also took part in Stand Up To Cancer Celebrity Bake Off.

When is the start date for Challenge Anneka?

We don’t have an exact start date for Challenge Anneka yet, although we DO know it will return sometime in 2023.

The show will have four parts and has just started filming.

So we should have more details on an exact start date soon!

Challenge Anneka will return to Channel 5 in 2023.

