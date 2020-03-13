Celebs Go Dating viewers spot Alison Hammond's new man went on date with Gemma Collins

Celebs Go Dating viewers have spotted Alison Hammond's new beau went on a date with Gemma Collins.

Alison has been enjoying dates with Ben Kusi and the pair have instantly hit it off.

But some viewers noticed Ben had already been on the show and went on a date with reality TV star Gemma.

Ben and Alison have hit it off (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person wrote on Twitter: "I'm behind on #CelebsGoDating. Alison’s date Ben....hasn’t he been on this before?"

Another said: "I’m worried for Alison. Ben was on the show dating Gemma Collins it seems he will do anything to be on TV and go on that holiday.

"Don’t want her heart to break."

A third added: "Did that Ben who’s on a date with @AlisonHammond go on a date with the GC?"

Im behind on #CelebsGoDating Alison’s date Ben....hasn’t he been on this before ? — Laurajc3388 (@Laura_Cianna) March 10, 2020

I’m worried for Alison. Ben was on the show dating Gemma Collins it seems he will do anything to be on tv and go on that holiday. Don’t want her heart to break 😬🙈💔 #CelebsGoDating — Lewis Reed (@Reed88Mr) March 11, 2020

Did that Ben who’s on a date with @AlisonHammond go on a date with the GC? #cgd #CelebsGoDating — Misshollyp (@Misshollyp1) March 11, 2020

Others are loving Ben and Alison as a couple.

Im loving ben and alison #CelebsGoDating — Laura♥ (@LauraRebeccaa) March 11, 2020

Ben and Alison do make. A great couple though #CelebsGoDating — Tom (@Toms_Yorkshire) March 11, 2020

Aww I love alison and Ben 🥰#celebsgodating — 𝙨𝙤𝙥𝙝 ♡ (@SophieDB123) March 11, 2020

Alison recently spoke about her spark with Ben during a recent episode.

She said: "I do fancy Ben, and the agency have encouraged me to plant one on him.

"But do you know what? I’m not going to give this up that easily, it’s only the second date. I’m going to let him wait."

Alison also discussed her possible new romance with her This Morning co-stars Holly Willoughby and Rochelle Humes.

Holly told Alison: "What's holding you back? It's only snogging!"

Gemma and Ben went on a date in 2018 (Credit: E4)

As Alison insisted it was "too soon", Holly said: "But do you want to snog him two dates in? What's wrong with you?! You should kiss him, it's only a kiss."

Alison replied: "With a big of tongue?"

Back in 2018, Gemma walked out on her date with Ben after he ordered a Tizer, couldn't pronounce Prosecco and admitted his mum does his ironing.

