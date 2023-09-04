Celebs Go Dating viewers slam Vanessa Feltz’s ‘rude’ comments towards her date as she’s ‘assassinated’ by the experts

Celebs Go Dating viewers have once again criticised Vanessa Feltz for her behaviour on the programme.

A car crash date on last week’s episode saw the 61-year-old slammed on social media for being “rude and dismissive” towards the men she’s matched up with.

During the date, she had appeared to turn down one date because he was a “musician”. She said: “I’ve been there with a musician and I know the appearance of women everywhere you go. It’s hard to sustain a real relationship.”

She also hit out at the agents after they said she was being “closed off”. She said: “I am being closed off and there’s nothing wrong with that.”

In a further installment yesterday (September 3), Vanessa was forced to sit down with relationship experts and unpack said date. This saw the experts deal her some savage home truths…which didn’t exactly go down well.

Vanessa Feltz has had some interesting dates on Celebs Go Dating (Credit: Channel 4)

Vanessa Feltz on Celebs Go Dating

Calling Vanessa into the agency for a catch-up, relationship experts Paul and Anna accused her of “a display of utter disrespect”.

“You made him feel small and insignificant,” Paul told her, of her most recent date.

He went on: “In all these dates, do you know what the commonality is? Among all the feedback is that: she interviewed me, she didn’t get a chance to really know me, I have no idea who she is, she doesn’t know who I am.”

However his aim to “make Vanessa take responsibility for her actions” didn’t exactly go to plan.

After repeatedly arguing her case in the meeting, a fuming Vanessa told the VT: “I’m not enjoying this. I didn’t join this process to be assassinated by the agents. I thought they were going to be my guardian angels and help me out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebs Go Dating (@celebsgodating)

Viewers react

Following the programme, many viewers took to social media to share their own reaction. Many seemed to agree with the experts that Vanessa had been out of order.

“Watching Celebs Go Dating and Vanessa Feltz is so rude!” One person tweeted. “I understand it’s kinda the edit the producers are showing but she isnt helping.”

Another person agreed: “I love Vanessa but she’s been so rude… even walking out on a date mid meal!? She needed to be called up on it.”

“She’s very rude, even if she is having issues she needs to talk to people better,” someone else likewise said.

Paul holds Vanessa to account #CelebsGoDating pic.twitter.com/2T51t50iIU — Celebs Go Dating (@CelebsGoDating) September 3, 2023

However others believed she was being treated unfairly.

“@VanessaOnAir is a 61 year old women who has just had her heart broken after a 15 year relationship and she is spoken to with a barrage of aggressive ‘feedback’! What happened to #bekind,” one person argued.

Another commented: “Paul’s behaviour made me feel uncomfortable. He’s shaming Vanessa for expressing very clearly to him where her boundaries are.”

Speaking on This Morning today, Vanessa shut down claims she walked out on a date. She insisted that she received a text about a breaking news story she had to cover so therefore had to leave. Vanessa said: “I said to this fella, ‘God I’m so sorry I’ve got to go to work.’ But of course, they didn’t show that bit.

“So it looks as if I’m just looking at my phone rudely, then I just turn and stride out.”

Read more: Vanessa Feltz reveals how Piers Morgan ‘transformed’ her life after exposing infidelity: ‘Every day I see him I thank him’

