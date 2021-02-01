Celebs Go Dating star Anna Williamson is no stranger to dishing out advice to unlucky in love stars.

A host of famous faces have walked through the agency doors since she joined the E4 series back in 2019.

But what does she make of Coleen Nolan’s new man? And should Andrea McLean be setting boundaries with husband Nick Feeney in lockdown?

Entertainment Daily exclusively finds out what Anna thinks.

What did Celebs Go Dating star Anna Williamson say?

Having worked as a certified and accredited counsellor since 2009, Anna certainly knows a thing or two about relationships.

Firstly, she’s keen to offer her expert advice to Coleen Nolan.

The 55-year-old Loose Women star, who has been married twice, recently revealed she’s dating someone new.

However, she has found it “frustrating” the couple are unable to “move things on” as they live in separate homes.

Maybe you could spice things up a little bit by having a video call with each other when you’re both in the bath.

But can the two make it work in lockdown?

Anna said: “It’s difficult at the moment. What I would suggest to anyone who is spending is apart is to get a healthy dose of perspective.

“This lockdown won’t last forever, so you have to keep your eye on the end goal and what you’ll do when you can get together. It’s about working on your communication.”

She added: “We all hate Zoom, but as much as you can utilise those video calls. Maybe you could spice things up a little bit by having a video call with each other when you’re both in the bath.”

Anna added: “The main thing is working on your intentions for the relationship and working on getting to know each other.

“Ask all those questions you want to ask, play fact finding games about each other, or cook together on video call.

“Just utilise this time to communicate properly.”

Anna concluded: “Then when you do some together finally, you’ve built something really strong to move that relationship forwards.”

What about married couples in lockdown?

Meanwhile, Coleen’s former ITV co-star Andrea McLean is having somewhat of a different problem.

Since quitting Loose Women this month, Andrea explained she has had to “set boundaries” with husband Nick.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: “Having boundaries. Especially when you have a business together.

“We have these diaries which we use to schedule our week and we write in ‘date night’, even though we can’t go anywhere right now.”

Andrea, 51, added she “can’t spend her day working, cooking dinner with him, watching TV together and then going to bed with him”.

In addition, she shared: “If I’m really serious about it, I hang a ‘Do Not Disturb’ sign on the door.”

Thankfully, Anna believes Andrea is taking all the right steps.

The love guru, 39, commented: “I employ the same method with my husband. A good relationship should be an interdependent one; when you thrive together and equally enjoy your own independent time.

“Being with someone 24/7 is hard and when the novelty wears off, friction will come. Absolutely Andrea should dedicate boundaries.”

Furthermore, Anna said: “It’s about enjoying and respecting those boundaries.

“Try and carve out those sacred spaces within the home and that sacred time.”

What advice does Anna Williamson have for homeschooling?

Meanwhile, when it comes to homeschooling, Holly Willoughby and Kate Garraway have both opened up on the pressures of teaching their youngsters.

On This Morning, Holly asked Head Teacher Christine Cunniffe: “My big fear is we’ve worked really hard not to put our kids in front of screens and the screen time, I toss it up.

“And here I am, with three children, spending online learning in front of a screen and then when they finish they want to talk to their friends. Again, that’s on a screen. And then they might want to play and that’s on a screen.”

However, Anna revealed there’s no right answer for Holly’s struggles.

She told ED!: “Every situation is different and everyone has their own struggles. My universal advice is to focus on what you can do, rather than what you can’t.

“It’s impossible to be a teacher, a parent and a colleague all at the same time. What I would say to parents is to give yourself a break.

“I’m no education expert but what I truly believe – from a mental health perspective – is to prioritise your overall wellbeing as a family.”

In addition, she suggested: “You just need to manage your time wisely and work with what you can. We’re all in the same boat and we’ll all catch up when we can.”

Anna spills on Celebs Go Dating star Kerry Katona’s fourth marriage

Anna’s time on Celebs Go Dating has been nothing short of eventful, having previously helped Kerry Katona.

The former Atomic Kitten star, who has been married three times, joined the agency back in 2019 – despite secretly dating ex-boyfriend Ryan Mahoney while filming.

Since then, Kerry and Ryan have rekindled their romance.

So, what does Anna have to say about their recent engagement?

Gushing over her pal, she shared: “I’m so happy for Kerry – she’s a wonder woman! She’s incredibly bright, open and wears her heart on her sleeve.

“She’s a woman who has been through a lot and she rises up in the face of adversity – no matter what life throws at her.

“She always keeps going and I have nothing but respect and admiration for her. I wish her nothing but happiness in her marriage.”

