Celebrity Snoop Dogs: New Channel 4 show leaves viewers divided

Viewers are divided over new Channel 4 show Celebrity Snoop Dogs, with some admitting they loved it and others branding it "unbearable".

The programme, which got underway last night (Friday, June 26), sees celebs' pooches strapped with cameras and let loose around their owners' lavish pads.

Similar to shows such as Through the Keyhole, it has viewers guessing who each home belongs to.

What did viewers think?

The first episode of the series left those watching at home sorely divided.

Reacting on Twitter, some said they had to turn it off, while others branded it "dreadful".

One said: "#CelebritySnoopDogs, a programme that would (hopefully) never have seen the light of day had it not been for lockdown."

Given up after 10 minutes.

Another tweeted: "I love dogs, but this programme is dreadful #CelebritySnoopDogs."

A third wrote: "Muted that annoying nonstop commentary then turned off. Absolutely [bleep] #CelebritySnoopDogs."

Someone else said: "I was looking forward to #CelebritySnoopDogs but had to turn it over 'cos of the annoying, unfunny voiceover."

Switching over

"Given up after 10 minutes," confessed another.

"#CelebritySnoopDogs Kevin McCloud's voice over is unbearably annoying and hysterical," said a fifth.

"I thought I'd seen the very worst of anything reality TV related," said one. "Clearly there is no bottom to this barrel #CelebritySnoopDogs."

Nevertheless, some loved the programme. The two canine stars of the first episode - a Lhasa Apso called Charlie and Labrador Annie – in particular were a hit with those watching at home.

"#CelebritySnoopDogs loved this new show," one viewer said. "It's like a cross between, Through The Keyhole with Crufts, with Grand Designs!"

"What a great show! #celebritysnoopdogs," said another.

"It's amazing! #CelebritySnoopDogs," someone else tweeted.

"I don't know if I fell in love more with the houses or the dogs," another wrote, before adding, "Actually, Charlie and Annie won the day! Get #CelebritySnoopDogs."

