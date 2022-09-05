Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins fans blasted Channel 4 last night for “ruining” the show as they demanded Ant Middleton return.

Ant Middleton, who used to front the show, was replaced last year by former US Marine Rudy Reyes – and fans still aren’t happy.

Rudy hosted the show again (Credit: Channel 4)

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Last night saw the fourth season of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Win launch on Channel 4.

14 new celebrities have signed up to push themselves to the limit.

Last night’s episode threw the stars straight into the deep end.

The celebrities had to crawl through desert sand in blistering 40-degree heat.

They then had to face every soldier’s worst nightmare – gas.

On top of this, some of the celebrities had to box each other out in the desert heat.

Viewers want Ant back (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Viewers slam Ant Middleton’s replacement

Despite being a hugely exciting episode, not everyone was happy.

Back in 2021, Channel 4 decided to axe Ant from the programme and replace him with Rudy.

Rudy presented the last series of Who Dares Wins, however it seems that he STILL hasn’t won over everyone.

Many viewers took to Twitter to slam Rudy and call for Ant to return to the show.

“Could only stand about 20mins of the 1st series. Haven’t even bothered with this 1. So disappointing to ruin something that was SO GOOD!!! Hey @Channel4wake up & #DoNotBeLast,” one viewer tweeted. They then used the hashtag, #rubbishwithoutant.

Another tweeted: “Used to really enjoy #SASWhoDaresWins but replacing @antmiddleton with two Americans who have never been in the SAS, and are awful on screen, has ruined the show. @Channel4 – you’ve lost a number of viewers in my house.”

“Sorry but @antmiddleton needs to be back on #SASWhoDaresWins @Channel4 come on don’t make us watch this American dude,” a third begged.

Another tweeted: “Nope nope nope. Hate the new guy, totally ruined the programme for me @Channel4.”

One pleaded: “A once brilliant series until @Channel4 got rid of the main man. Bring back @antmiddleton.”

Viewers were not fans of Rudy (Credit: Channel 4)

Rudy on Celebrity SAS Who Dares Win?

Not everyone was hating Rudy though. “Rudy is on form again,” one viewer tweeted.

Other than the fact that Ant wasn’t hosting the show, viewers seemed to be enjoying the new season.

Some were even already picking their winners.

“Watching Celebrity Who Dares Wins. Bloody love Fatima. What an absolute legend,” one viewer tweeted.

“It’s just starting, but Ashley Cain for the win,” another said.

“#WhoDaresWins massive respect to all those taking part. Some real emotional stuff going on there,” a third wrote.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins continues on Sunday (September 11) at 9pm on Channel 4 and All4.

