Celebrity SAS star Ant Middleton has divided viewers after making a cruel joke about recruit Kieron Dyer.

The 40-year-old former solider appeared on the hit Channel 4 series last night (September 19).

However, some fans were left far from impressed as Ant poked fun at Kieron after he collapsed.

Ant Middleton divided viewers with his ‘dark humour’ last night (Credit: Channel 4)

Ant Middleton pokes fun at Kieron Dyer on Celebrity SAS

During last night’s episode, the former footballer struggled to breathe at one point.

Kieron was seen pacing as he stood outside with fellow recruit Aled Davies.

Clearly in pain, he wheezed: “Help me, I can’t breathe.”

The sportsman then collapsed to the floor, before Aled rushed over to help.

Aled said: “What you do mean you can’t breathe? Are you being serious? Stay with me.”

Following the tense scene, Ant delivered an update on Kieron – number 12 – to the other contestants.

Kieron was forced to withdraw from the competition after collapsing (Credit: Channel 4)

With a serious expression, he told the group: “Number 12…

“Unfortunately he hasn’t made it.”

The news left the recruits stunned as Alexandra Burke sat open-mouthed.

Unfortunately he hasn’t made it

However, Ant quickly added: “No I’m joking.

“He’s having a few tests, he’s got his feet up and he’s enjoying a nice warm bed. No worries there.”

In the end, Kieron was forced to withdraw from the show due to medical grounds.

Did Ant just joke that Kieron died?! 😳#SASWhoDaresWins — Louise (@LouiseBeardall) September 19, 2021

Ant has very dark humour 😂 #SASWhoDaresWins — Dinesh (@Sanassee) September 19, 2021

Ant’s comment divides viewers

But some viewers at home failed to see the funny side to Ant’s joke.

Taking to Twitter, one complained: “That’s not funny Ant!”

Another shocked viewer said: “Did Ant just joke that Kieron died?!”

A third added: “Ant has very dark humour.”

However, a fourth viewer defended Ant’s comment, saying: “It was funny though!”

During the show, Kieron also opened up on being sexually abused when he was just 11.

ED! has contacted Ant rep and Channel 4 about his comment.

