Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins: What Wes Nelson now thinks about having sex on TV

Those Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins stars had better get ready to be pulled for a chat because Wes Nelson will be starring this year.

It’s clearly not his first reality show, having previously taken part in Love Island, Celebrity X Factor and Dancing on Ice.

However, while dealing with Megan Barton-Hanson can’t have been easy, we doubt it’s anything on the great outdoors.

But what else is there to know about Wes?

Is Wes Nelson still an engineer? Where is he from and who is he signed to?

Wes was born on March 18, 1998 in Newcastle-under-Lyme, making him 23 years old.

And yes, Wes is actually an engineer.

Well, his official title was a nuclear system design engineer. He actually followed in his father’s footsteps, who still works in the industry today.

The average salary for a nuclear engineer is £35,755 a year.

His job was to use technical knowledge, mathematical and design skills to create innovative solutions to problems within the nuclear industry.

Basically, the boy got brains!

However, now he’s turned his attention to a far more difficult and taxing profession… rapping.

He is currently signed to EMI records. Last year, he released the Top 3 single See Nobody. His follow-up stalled at number 33.

Now, we don’t need a degree in nuclear engineering to know that’s a bit of a drop.

“Music is my love now. I am married to music,” he told The Mirror. “All my energy and my focus is towards my career.”

He now has a new single out with hitmakers Clean Bandit, let’s hope it gets a better reception!

Is Celebrity SAS 2021 star Wes single?

Wes famously dated Megan Barton-Hanson in the Love Island villa. They ended up coming fourth in the end.

However, the couple sadly didn’t last.

At the time of their split, Megan told fans: “We always will be a family, and in many ways, we are closer than we have ever been.

“We are parents first and foremost, to one incredibly wonderful hamster and we ask for his and our space and privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

“We haven’t really conducted our relationship that privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent, we will be able to continue in the same manner. Love, Megan & Wes.”

Wes famously coined the term “doing bits” on the show, and he ended up doing just that with Megan.

However, he said recently he doesn’t regret going all the way on national television.

“I did it and I was fine!” he told The Sun. “This is the thing. People can say, ‘Don’t do this. Don’t do that!’ There are no dos or don’ts. Just do you. It’s literally that simple.”

Wes also went on to date Love Island star Arabella Chi, but they split after nine months together.

The rapper has since confessed that he currently doesn’t have time for dating.

