‘Should be banned!’ Celebrity Race Across the World stars under fire for conduct in first ep

Unimpressed Celebrity Race Across the World viewers have slammed celeb contestants’ ‘lazy’ behaviour, complaining: ‘Bring back the normal version!’

The BBC One series began last night as the famous faces participating set off to traverse a 10,000km route taking in 24 countries.

Consisting of six episodes, viewers will follow the likes of GMB’s Alex Beresford, All Saints singer Melanie Blatt, McFly’s Harry Judd, and racing driver Billy Monger from Morocco to Norway.

But after Melanie and her mum Helene opted to travel by private car early on in their journey, many viewers took to Twitter to criticise the approach.

Melanie Blatt to her mum: ‘You’ve only got yourself to blame’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Melanie and Helene take a taxi in Celebrity Race Across the World

Keen to make good time getting out of north Africa, Melanie was delighted to hail a cab in Marrakesh. She and Helene needed to reach the bus station to make a nine-hour coach journey to Tangier. And they decided to take a relatively easy option.

“It is nice to be in a chilled taxi,” Melanie sighed as they were driven to the bus station.

“She can’t budget,” her mother later reflected.

To which Melanie replied: “Yeah, but who raised me? Exactly. You’ve only got yourself to blame.”

Melanie Blatt and her mum Helene had to catch a coach… and took a taxi to get to it (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Celebrity Race Across the World viewers react

Melanie and Helene’s choice of transport provoked laughter, ridicule, and even anger on social media.

“Lol first taxi #RaceAcrossTheWorld,” one person chuckled.

Another user checked their stopwatch: “Our first taxi in 16 minutes #RaceAcrossTheWorld.”

Meanwhile, someone else sneered: “I see it is Taxi Across The World again, then #RaceAcrossTheWorld.”

Another quipped: “Melanie and her mum think they’re on Taxi Across the World #RaceAcrossTheWorld #CelebrityRaceAcrossTheWorld.”

Melanie and her mum think they’re on Taxi Across the World.

“If in doubt, get a taxi #RaceAcrossTheWorld,” posted a fifth viewer.

“There’s always one couple that can’t resist a taxi #RaceAcrossTheWorld,” wrote a sixth, adding a laughing emoji to their words.

And yet another person howled: “Noooo we have another taxi pair! #RaceAcrossTheWorld.”

‘It is nice to be in a chilled taxi’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Taxis should be banned’

However, Melanie and Helene were not the only participants to spend a wodge of their budget on a cab. Harry and his mum Emma, and Billy and his sister Bonny, also relied on taxis in the first episode.

One Twitter user reacted: “More taxis than outside a nightclub on a Friday night! #CelebrityRaceAcrossTheWorld.”

But someone else suggested taxis didn’t match up with their understanding of the show’s format.

“Taxis should be banned #CelebrityRaceAcrossTheWorld,” they claimed.

Another incredulous viewer seethed: “A [blank]ing taxi, in Europe? C’mon at least try?! #RaceAcrossTheWorld.”

“Taxis will come back to haunt them #CelebrityRaceAcrossTheWorld,” cautioned someone else.

And another moaned: “I’m sorry, but this is the lazy celeb version if they all get taxis here there and everywhere. Bring back the normal version.”

‘They’ll soon run out of money’

Others reckoned making use of taxis would blow a hole in travel budgets.

“Taxis? These clowns realise they have to budget for Norway, right? #RaceAcrossTheWorld,” fumed one person.

“Celebs getting taxis on #RaceAcrossTheWorld means they’ll soon run out of money, and Melanie doesn’t look like she’s ever washed a pot in her life!” claimed another.

But a third reflected on the totals spent: “#RaceAcrossTheWorld Despite the £200 taxi, Melanie and her mum obviously saved money elsewhere as they still have 85% of their budget, where as Harry has 81%, Alex 82% and Billy had 86%.”

Celebrity Race Across the World is next on BBC One on Wedneday September 27 at 9pm.

