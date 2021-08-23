Celebrity MasterChef: Who did Melissa Johns play in Coronation Street? What happened to her arm?

Former Coronation Street actress Melissa Johns will be hitting the kitchen for the latest round of Celebrity MasterChef tonight (August 23).

She will join Katie Price, Dion Dublin, Joe Swash and Will Kirk for the third round of heats as they battle to impress the judges.

Melissa will be hoping her culinary skills will be enough to get her past the judges and to the next round.

Whether she is a foodie force to be reckoned with remains to be seen. But what else do we know about her?

Who did Celebrity MasterChef star Melissa Johns play in Coronation Street?

Melissa played Imogen Pascoe in Coronation Street.

She made several appearances between 2017 – 2019 in the role of Kate Connor’s girlfriend.

What else have I seen Melissa in?

No stranger to a stint on TV, Melissa trained at East 15 Acting School before embarking on her showbiz career.

During her time at the school of drama, she became one of the first disabled actors to win the Laurence Olivier Bursary Award.

Since then she also starred in BBC One drama Life as Hannah Taylor, as well as roles in I Hate Suzie, Flack, In The Long Run, Casualty, Silk and Doctors.

What happened to Celebrity MasterChef star Melissa Johns’ arm?

A disability advocate, Melissa was born without her right forearm and hand.

She has used her profile to help represent those with disabilities and campaign towards gaining equal rights.

She very publically criticised the government for not considering the disabled when rolling out COVID-19 testing last year.

At the time she posted on Twitter: “Just cried in a COVID testing car park because I physically couldn’t manage. Have to be tested. Filming next week.

“Assumed an assistant would do the test for me. Not allowed. I couldn’t open the packaging. Couldn’t snap off the stick. Couldn’t undo the test tube.

“The testing assistant just kept apologising that she couldn’t help. Not her fault at all. Just our [bleep] government forgetting about disabled people again.

“Gonna go home and have a cup of tea with Bourbon biscuits.”

How old is Melissa? Does she have a husband?

Born in 1990 Melissa is 31 years old.

Although unmarried, Melissa has a partner, driving instructor Mat Swain.

The pair have been an item for several years.

Celebrity MasterChef is on BBC One tonight (August 23) at 9pm.

