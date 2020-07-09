Celebrity MasterChef: Viewers question BBC show's format after Baga Chipz is eliminated

BBC viewers were frustrated last night as they believed the wrong contestant was sent home from Celebrity MasterChef - a decision that raised questions about the show's format.

During Wednesday (July 8) evening's instalment, drag queen Baga Chipz became the second celebrity to leave.

The judges decided to eliminate drag queen Baga Chipz (Credit: BBC)

What happened on Celebrity MasterChef?

The former Ru Paul's Drag Race star was competing alongside professional hockey player Sam Quek, choir conductor Karen Gibson, presenter Dom Littlewood and actor Phil Daniels.

Baga left the competition, despite other contestants seemingly faring worse in the first two rounds.

The judges' decision led viewers to question the show's format (Credit: BBC)

It left viewers at home asking why the earlier rounds don't count towards judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode's decision at the end.

Some branded it a "travesty of justice" and claimed that Baga should not have gone, especially since her fellow contestant Dom had disastrously - but hilariously - burned a timer in an oven earlier in the show.

What's the point in the earlier rounds?

One wrote on Twitter, tagging Baga Chipz: "Travesty of justice @ChipShopBird should have stayed. Why judge it on the last round, Dom had awful first two rounds but got through? #celebritymasterchef @GreggAWallace @JohnTorode1."

Another tweeted: "What's the point in the earlier rounds on Celebrity MasterChef? Forget the market and professional kitchen tasks, it's only ever the final meal cooked for John and Gregg that counts... #celebritymasterchef."

Claims the wrong person went

A third called it a 'robbery', adding: "The wrong person went. Do the earlier rounds count for nothing? #celebritymasterchef."

"#Celebritymasterchef wrong person went there! Did the first two rounds count for nothing?" someone else demanded. "Could have been a much better episode."

ED! contacted the BBC for comment.

It comes after viewers admitted failing to recognise any of the contestants in the first episode of the hit cooking competition.

After last Wednesday's (July 1) opener, a flood of viewers took to social media to complain about not knowing most of the famous faces.

Some said they had to turn to Google to check who the contestants were, and what they are famous for, while others said former footballer John Barnes was the only one they knew.

