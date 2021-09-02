Celebrity MasterChef star Kadeena Cox has competed in the Paralympics multiple times, but she leads a secret struggle away from the cameras.

The talented athlete has numerous medals and awards, but it’s been a battle to get where she is today.

Kadeena is living with Multiple Sclerosis, which makes every single day a tough reality.

She was a promising able-bodied athlete who tragically suffered a stroke in 2014. It eventually led to her being diagnosed with MS.

It transformed her life, and nothing was ever the same again.

Kadeena Cox has competed in the Paralympics (Credit: BBC)

Kadeena Cox on her Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis and competing in the Paralympics

In 2017, Kadeena opened up about the stark reality she faces daily.

She told The Guardian: “There are days when I’m spasming to a point where I can’t even push my wheelchair because my arms aren’t working and my legs aren’t working. There are nights where I can’t go to sleep because the spasms are so bad or the neural pain is so bad.”

MS is a very debilitating neurological condition that depletes energy levels.

However, there has been increased awareness regarding MS in recent years.

Stars like Selma Blair and Christina Applegate have shared their diagnosis with the world in recent years.

Those with the condition can still live full lives. However, some do end up being confined to a wheelchair.

Kadeena is living with Multiple Sclerosis (Credit: BBC)

‘It could get worse,’ says Kadeena

“There are a lot of things I have to deal with,” said the Celebrity MasterChef star in 2017. “Just injecting myself on a daily basis is something I’d rather not have to do.

“This could get worse with my next relapse. I don’t know. I’ve learnt to get used to the things I deal with now. But it could get worse in the future, whether it’s near or far.”

However, despite her fears, Kadeena became determined to not let her condition ruin her enjoyment of life.

Kadeena’s drive and passion has led to her competing in the Paralympics multiple times.

Celebrity MasterChef continues on BBC One, tonight, at 8pm.

