Celebrity MasterChef on BBC One: Who’s in Finals Week, and what are their odds of winning?

The Final Five finalists – Joe Swash, Megan McKenna, Dion Dublin, Kadeena Cox and Kem Cetinay (Credit: BBC One)

Celebrity MasterChef Finals Week – Joe Swash

Joe, we’re not sure how you’ve managed this, but you’ve winged it into Finals Week.

No offence, mate, but we didn’t think you’d get past the first round.

Some of his less impressive moments have included serving duck that was raw and still bleeding on the plate.

The former EastEnders actor, 39, also incorrectly identified a passionfruit as a fig in the visual challenge.

But he’s made us chuckle along the way.

Will Joe Swash win Celebrity MasterChef? Highly unlikely! In fact, we’d eat our hat if he did!

Joe Swash to win Celebrity MasterChef? (Credit: BBC One)

Megan McKenna

Former TOWIE star Megan McKenna has surprised viewers with her culinary skills.

Although far from an expert, the 28-year-old has proved she can be creative with food, and make it look ‘cheffy’.

In fact, her progress on the show has left many viewers predicting she’ll win.

Will Megan McKenna win Celebrity MasterChef? Her odds are good. She won Celebrity X Factor in 2019 and we think she might just win this too.

Megan McKenna has impressed the judges on Celebrity MasterChef (Credit: BBC One)

Celebrity MasterChef Finals Week – Dion Dublin

Ex-footballer and Homes Under the Hammer presenter Dion Dublin is the oldest remaining contestant.

But does experience equal expertise?

Dion, 52, has consistently impressed MasterChef judges Greg Wallace and John Torode during the competition.

Although we’re not sure he can pull it out of the bag for the final.

His strength? He always stays calm under pressure.

Will Dion Dublin win Celebrity MasterChef? Well he does hate to lose, but we think he’ll be pipped to the post in the final.

Dion Dublin is through to Celebrity MasterChef Finals Week (Credit: BBC One)

Kem Cetinay

Love Island winner Kem Cetinay started with a bang – for all the wrong reasons.

In fact, from his first appearance, you’d wonder how the hell he made Finals Week.

He appeared totally CLUELESS during his initial round.

His poached pineapple dessert looked like curdled vomit, and he put cream instead of yoghurt in his flat breads.

Which is awkward, seeing as the reality TV star runs restaurant Array in Essex.

Or was he just hustling us?

Since then, the 25-year-old has made the most of his roots and impressed the judges with his Turkish cuisine.

Will Kem Cetinay win Celebrity MasterChef? If he does, it will be a biggest turnaround in TV history! A bit like when Alex Reid went in CBB to boos, but came out the winner!

Kem Cetinay started off badly but has turned things around on Celebrity MasterChef (Credit: BBC One)

Celebrity MasterChef Finals Week – Kadeena Cox

British parasport athlete Kadeena Cox is one of the five celebrities taking part in the Celebrity MasterChef Finals Week.

Kadeena is a gold-winning Paralympian who suffers from MS.

It’s no surprise she is fiercely competitive and is determined to see herself holding the trophy.

We think she has what it takes to win if she can keep her cool.

Will Kadeena Cox win Celebrity MasterChef? She’s a contender. We think it’s between Megan and Kadeena.

But what do you think?

Kadeena Cox is a serious contender on Celebrity MasterChef (Credit: BBC One)

When is Celebrity MasterChef 2021 final?

Finals Week starts on Wednesday September 15 2021 at 9pm, and continues on Thursday September 16 2021 at 8pm.

The final – with three contestants remaining – takes place on Friday September 17 2021 on BBC One at 9pm.

Fans can also catch up with the entire series on BBC iPlayer.

