Celebrity MasterChef: Christmas Cook-Off star Mica Paris transformed herself through therapy.

The singer opened up in 2018 about how she managed to completely alter how she looked at food.

As a result of her hard work, Mica managed to go from a size 16 to size 12.

At the time, she breezed past reaching her target weight of 13st 12lbs.

Mica explained that she forced herself to stick to a strict but simple diet plan that ended up completely changing her life.

Singer Mica Paris on turning to therapy for her food issues

“I finally came to the decision that things had to change as, clearly, dieting alone wasn’t the only issue I had,” she told Mail Online at the time.

“I needed something which not only changed my weight but would also encourage me to change my mindset and, ultimately, my relationship with food.

“Short-term diets never seemed to work for me in the long run, as they didn’t address the real reasons behind my overeating in the first place.”

Mica also revealed that therapy had helped her to alter her relationship with food.

She would eat three meals a day, but they would only make up 600 calories in total.

Mica explained she used “CBT techniques I learned in my group-counselling sessions so I make healthier and smarter food choices”.

She said she realised that she didn’t “have to listen to those little voices telling me to eat when I’m not even hungry”.

Meanwhile, while Mica is known best for her singing, she previously dipped her toes into acting.

She appeared on BBC soap EastEnders in 2020, where she played gangster Ellie Nixon for a brief stint.

Earlier this year, fans were convinced that Mica would be returning to the role.

Mica appears on Celebrity MasterChef: Christmas Cook-Off tonight on BBC One at 9pm.

