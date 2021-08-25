Celebrity MasterChef fans fumed after Melissa Johns became eliminated from last night’s show (Tuesday August 24).

Things looked to be going well for the former Coronation Street star, 31, but it all unravelled very quickly.

Melissa in the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen (Credit: BBC)

Melissa Johns eliminated from Celebrity MasterChef

After losing Will Kirk in Monday night’s episode, it was Katie Price, Dion Dublin, Melissa and Joe Swash left to do battle in the kitchen.

They faced a knowledge and a skills test last night.

Read more: Celebrity MasterChef: Who did Melissa Johns play in Coronation Street? What happened to her arm?

In the opening test, the cooks had to rustle up a corn fritter with a poached egg and smashed avocado.

While she didn’t quite get the egg right, it wasn’t a complete disaster.

Melissa did well in the kitchen last night (Credit: BBC)

Melissa smashed the guest chef challenge

Next, star chef Sabrina Gidda asked the contestants to cook one of her favourite recipes.

Melissa had to make a dessert – hot chocolate mousse with cardamom custard gelato and cardamom and pistachio strudel.

And she smashed it, with Sabrina saying the ice cream was as good as anything that would come out of her own kitchen.

However, a final round consisting of chicken curry didn’t go down well.

And soon, Melissa was on her way.

Melissa was robbed. Jon and Greg , give up , your wrong again .#CelebrityMasterChef — midnightflyer (@midnightflyer4) August 24, 2021

Yet again, they got it wrong! #CelebrityMasterChef — Gillian Hudson 💙💙 (@JillHudson21) August 24, 2021

Sorry that's a joke #CelebrityMasterChef . Why bother having other rounds over the hour then kick out someone solely on the final dish? Totally wrong decision. — Tony Bartlett (@ToneB75) August 24, 2021

What did viewers say after Melissa’s elimination?

One viewer fumed on Twitter: “Melissa was robbed. Jon and [Gregg], give up, [you’re] wrong again #CelebrityMasterChef.”

Another added: “Sorry that’s a joke #CelebrityMasterChef.

Read more: Celebrity MasterChef: Joe Swash defended as he’s accused of being ‘rude’ towards co-stars

“Why bother having other rounds over the hour then kick out someone solely on the final dish? Totally wrong decision.”

A third said: “Melissa was robbed. John and Gregg, give up, you’re wrong again.”

Another added: “Melissa was robbed.”

However, others think it was the right decision as one said: “Melissa really screwed up there. She was doing so well.”

Another tweeted: “There is a long history of it being judged on the last dish (usually their own menu), and that being the case Melissa performed worst.”