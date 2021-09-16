Celebrity MasterChef star Kem Cetinay became the latest star to be eliminated from the cooking competition last night.

The Love Island star made it through to the final week after wowing judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode with his dishes.

However, his journey came to an end last night (September 15) after the judges said none of the contestants “nailed their dish”.

Kem became the latest star eliminated from Celebrity MasterChef last night (Credit: BBC)

Who left Celebrity MasterChef last night?

Kem was revealed as the latest star to be sent home.

He said: “I feel a little bit gutted, but I can’t help think: ‘Kem look how far you have come on.'”

This leaves Megan McKenna, Joe Swash, Dion Dublin and Kadeena Cox still in the competition.

Some viewers asked how Joe was still in the competition (Credit: BBC)

However, viewers weren’t impressed with the decision and thought Kem was “robbed” of a place in the final.

Some also wondered why Joe was still in the competition.

One person said on Twitter: “Kem you were robbed. #CelebrityMasterChef.”

Another wrote: “@KemCetinay you were robbed Megan’s desert was raw inside. Hold your head up high.”

A third tweeted: “How on earth is Joe Swash still there and Kem has gone?”

Dion, Megan, Kadeena and Joe made the final (Credit: BBC)

Another agreed: “How Joe has made the final 4 baffles me? He should of gone home tonight over Kem.”

Meanwhile, others believed it was the right decision.

One commented: “Right result last night, Kem’s been great but it’s so near the final now, one little error is enough to go.”

Another said: “I think that’s the right decision. Kem has done really well…good luck to him.”

One added: “Yesss!!! Kem is gone, thank [bleep] for that.”

The celebrities faced their most daunting challenge last night (Credit: BBC)

What happened on Celebrity MasterChef last night?

During Wednesday’s show, the celebrities faced their most challenging task.

They worked at the Holborn Dining Rooms pie room with chef Calum Franklin as they each took on the challenge of reproducing one of Calum’s creations for a dining room of pie experts.

After that, the stars returned to the MasterChef kitchen to create a dish inspired by the flavours of the sweet shop.

Celebrity MasterChef continues on BBC One, tonight, at 8pm.

