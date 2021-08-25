Celebrity MasterChef fans ‘warming’ to Katie Price as she makes amazing turnaround

Celebrity MasterChef fans are warming to Katie Price as she continues to impress in the kitchen.

The star, 43, appeared alongside the likes of Dion Dublin, Joe Swash, Melissa Johns and The Repair Shop’s Will Kirk this week.

And last night she smashed her dishes, surviving another round and impressing viewers.

Katie did well in the MasterChef kitchen (Credit: BBC)

Katie Price on Celebrity MasterChef

It’s quite a turnaround for Katie, after trolls came out in force earlier in the week.

Everything from her new teeth, her hands, her eyebrows to her cosmetic surgery were mercilessly savaged on Twitter.

And the very fact that she was Katie Price was enough to anger some people – they thought the show was “scraping the barrel” by hiring her.

Katie was chuffed with her performance (Credit: BBC)

Katie’s MasterChef turnaround

However, as Katie continues to impress, viewers are starting to get behind her.

Last night, she smashed the brunch skills test by whipping up corn fritters, a perfect poached egg and smashed avocado.

After judge Gregg Wallace told her she had a “really strong round” Katie reflected on her performance.

Looking overjoyed, she said: “I did it! They both said it was excellent. Literally I smashed that one. I’m really pleased with myself.”

And when Katie was leaving the kitchen, John Torode said: “Nothing fazes her.”

Gregg added: “She’s really calm under pressure.”

Katie Price picking up fans

Viewers took to Twitter to share their opinions on Katie, who is showing obvious pride in her work in the kitchen.

One wrote: “I have a soft spot for Katie Price.

“I don’t know why, I just think she has a good heart under all the bluster and defensiveness.

“It seems like a few blokes have done her wrong in her life. #CelebrityMasterChef.”

Another responded to that tweet by saying: “I’m warming to her on Celebrity Masterchef.

“Doesn’t bang on about having never cooked this, that & the other during a challenge, just gets on with it.”

Another wrote: “Yep… now watching tonight’s #CelebrityMasterChef… Katie Price is brill… an absolute star.”

A third said: “Never had much time for Katie Price but warming to her for enthusiasm for cooking & fun. #CelebrityMasterChef.”