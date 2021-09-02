Celebrity MasterChef viewers hit out at the judges for ‘unfairly’ criticising Johannes Radebe last night (September 1).

The likes of Johannes, Kem Cetinay and Michelle Collins were the latest stars to try and cook up a storm.

While it was Michelle who ended up being axed, fans were more concerned with John Torode and Gregg Wallace’s judging of Johannes.

The Strictly Come Dancing star decided to create a tasty-looking burrito, but this proved problematic for the judges.

His twist on the classic Mexican dish was stuffed with chilli beef, baked in the oven with cheese sauce, and served with guacamole.

Johannes Radebe faced criticism for cooking a burrito (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Johannes Radebe on Celebrity MasterChef last night?

Other stars have sailed through previously with dishes such as toad in the hole. However, Johannes’ choice of dish was labelled “too simple”.

They also blasted the dancer’s “lack of ambition”.

Read more: Katie Price latest: Celebrity Masterchef viewers devastated over star’s exit

“I would like more adventure from you. I would like more ambition from you, but it tastes good,” said Gregg.

Gregg then added: “I’m not displeased with this at all, I would eat it, but the thing is it’s MasterChef. It’s a burrito and some avocado dip, that might be an issue.”

Fans rushed to Twitter to blast the judges (Credit: BBC)

Viewers rushed to social media to hit out at John and Gregg for their remarks, and slammed them for being “hypocrites”.

One fan tweeted: “#CelebrityMasterChef a farce and a half. Hypocrites @jojo_radebe too simple but toad in the hole is proper MasterChef. I can’t take it!”

“So a good-tasting burrito isn’t good enough? But last week Katie Price and Joe Swash made toad in the bloody hole! More consistency please…” ranted a second.

Read more: Celebrity MasterChef: Melissa Johns eliminated as viewers divided

#CelebrityMasterChef a farce and a half. Don’t know how much of Gregg and John. Hypocrites @jojo_radebe to simple but toad in the hole is proper Masterchef. I can't take it 😫😫 — Susan Taylor 💙 (@SUtayl) September 1, 2021

Moaning about Johannes making a simple dish such as a burrito, when Megan made a burger and chips in week one. Last week someone did toad in the hole. I’d rather eat a burrito to be honest. Cheek of these judges #CelebrityMasterChef — BtVS (@AngelicSlayer18) September 1, 2021

Dissing Johannes for his lack of ambition in the first round when John Partridge WON with a shepherds pie????? #CelebrityMasterChef — G1llyW1lly (@GillHayward1) September 1, 2021

A third said: “Moaning about Johannes making a simple dish such as a burrito when Megan [McKenna] made a burger and chips in week one. Last week someone did toad in the hole?”

A fifth tweeted: “Dissing Johannes for his lack of ambition in the first round when John Partridge WON with a shepherds pie?”

Celebrity MasterChef continues on BBC One, tonight, at 9pm.

What did you think of the judges’ remarks? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us your thoughts.