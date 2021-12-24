Viewers of Celebrity MasterChef: Christmas Cook-Off were left divided last night after watching Joe Swash slob his way around the kitchen.

TV star Joe was back on the show for its special Christmas Cook-Off edition, but fans weren’t massively impressed.

Everyone agreed on one thing about Joe (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Joe Swash on Celebrity MasterChef: Christmas Cook-Off 2021

In fact, they all pretty much agreed on one thing, that Joe is extremely messy in the kitchen, taking to Twitter to air their thoughts.

“Joe Swash is so messy it’s not surprising that @StaceySolomon has a show where she tidies up, obviously too much practice at home,” quipped one watcher.

Wouldn’t let Joe Swash decorate your tree would you?

Another added: “Why did they bring back that disgustingly messy and extremely annoying Joe Swash? He should be banned from the #CelebrityMasterChef kitchen. He’s a disgrace and should be made to clean up his own mess.”

“Glad I don’t live with Joe Swash, how messy is he! I know he acts like a 10 year old but there’s something quite loveable about him, apart from the mess,” agreed another.

But a fourth tweeted: “Joe’s messy cooking is literally how I cook lol.”

“Chaos” remarked John at one point (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

It’s not just the viewers who think Joe is messy in the kitchen.

Host John Torode said: “Joe is ambitious but he does get himself in a bit of a mess.”

Co-host Greg Wallace added: “Wouldn’t let Joe Swash decorate your tree would you?”

It was announced last month that Joe would be returning for the BBC special, despite dividing viewers when he appeared in the full series earlier this year.

Joe appeared with the likes of eventual winner Kadeena Cox, Katie Price, Dion Dublin and Melanie Sykes in this year’s series, reaching the final.

Did Joe win?

But he didn’t manage to win over everybody during the series earlier this year.

“If Joe Swash wins this year’s MasterChef I will never watch again. Everrrrr!” one said at the time.

Another added: “If Joe Swash wins this I am done with the show forever!”

Joe didn’t win (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

However, it wasn’t all bad.

One wrote: “Love Joe Swash on #CelebrityMasterChef.

“Makes a change having someone who doesn’t take himself too seriously and laughs at himself.”

Sadly, Joe didn’t win the Christmas Cook-Off, despite impressing the judges with his dishes.

Reverend Richard Coles took the title.

You can catch the episode again on BBC iPlayer.

