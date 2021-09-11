Celebrity MasterChef star Joe Swash divided fans as he got through to the final week last night.

Joe suffered a slight mishap with his duck dish during the challenge on Friday night, after it was leaking with blood.

One of the critics said: “On my single piece of duck, there are bits that are almost raw and bits that are overcooked, I don’t know how you do that.”

Joe made it through to the final of Celebrity MasterChef (Credit: BBC)

Joe Swash on Celebrity MasterChef

Meanwhile, judge Gregg Wallace added: “Duck flesh is pink and beautiful but to have blood on a plate is off-putting.”

Despite Joe’s slight gaffe, he made it through to the final week alongside Kem Cetinay, Megan McKenna, Dion Dublin and Kadeena Cox.

Melanie Sykes left the competition.

Joe’s duck didn’t impress everybody (Credit: BBC)

Viewers were divided over the decision, with many not agreeing with Joe bagging a spot in the final.

One person said on Twitter: “Joe Swash serves duck that is still quacking and fondant potatoes that are roast potatoes but still goes through?”

Another wrote: “Joe Swash serves raw food and still gets through to the final? Joke.”

A third added: “I am outraged that Joe Swash is getting through over Mel. They’ve decided he’s going to win haven’t they?”

However, others defended Joe.

The Celebrity MasterChef finalists (Credit: BBC)

One tweeted: “I can’t work out why people don’t like Joe Swash. He just seems like a genuinely nice guy.”

Another added: “I love Joe Swash – we need more joy.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday night’s show, Bez became eliminated and viewers expressed their outrage.

Earlier this week, many viewers had declared Bez their winner after seeing his cooking talents on the programme.

But he left the programme on Thursday night and some viewers threatened to switch off!

Bez became evicted from Celebrity MasterChef this week (Credit: BBC)

One person said on Twitter: “Not watching as Bez is gone.”

Another wrote: “Just woken to see #Bez is out #CelebrityMasterChef not sure I can watch it anymore.”

Another commented: “Bez should still be it!! Robbed #CelebrityMasterChef.”

Celebrity MasterChef continues on BBC One, Wednesday, September 15, at 9pm.

