Celebrity MasterChef viewers have threatened to stop watching if Joe Swash wins the series.

Joe made it through to the final, which airs tonight, alongside Megan McKenna and Kadeena Cox.

During Thursday night’s episode, former professional footballer Dion Dublin left the competition.

Celebrity MasterChef viewers are divided over Joe reaching the final (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef final 2021

Joe has divided viewers throughout his time in the competition, with many saying he shouldn’t have made it through to the final.

Despite much praise for the star, some people have insisted they don’t want him to be crowned the winner.

Some even vowed to stop watching the show if Joe wins.

Joe will battle it out in the final tonight (Credit: BBC)

One person said on Twitter: “If Joe Swash wins this year’s MasterChef I will never watch again. Everrrrr!”

Another added: “If Joe Swash wins this I am done with the show forever!”

A third tweeted: “I’m never watching Celebrity MasterChef if Joe Swash wins.”

However, others have praised Joe for reaching the final and love watching him.

One said: “Watching MasterChef and just wish there could be 3 winners. Absolutely love Megan and Joe.”

Kadeena, Megan and Joe made it to the final (Credit: BBC)

Another wrote: “Love Joe Swash on #CelebrityMasterChef. Makes a change having someone who doesn’t take himself too seriously and laughs at himself.”

During last night’s show, the celebrities faced their toughest challenge of the competition – the Chef’s Table.

The finalists had to deliver food to impress some of the best chefs in the country – Michel Roux Jr, Lisa Goodwin-Allen, Paul Ainsworth and Aktar Islam.

At the end of the episode, judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode decided to send home Dion.

Dion left the competition last night (Credit: BBC)

Who left Celebrity MasterChef last night?

Dion said: “I’m totally gutted. I’m a winner, I like to win.

“I look back on this experience with a smile on my face.

“I’ve enjoyed my journey, it’s come to an end but out of 20 people, I’ve come fourth so that I will definitely be happy with.”

The Celebrity MasterChef final will air on BBC One, tonight, at 9pm.

