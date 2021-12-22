The Celebrity MasterChef Christmas 2021 special was full of controversy last night.

Not only did Channel 5 “ruin” the show by announcing the winner just before the BBC cooking show went on air, but one of the contestants also appeared to be a bit of a sore loser as the champion was announced.

Joey made a roast dinner in a giant Yorkshire pudding (Credit: BBC)

Who appeared on the Celebrity MasterChef Christmas 2021 special?

Judi Love, Joey Essex, Su Pollard, Neil “Razor” Ruddock and Oti Mabuse battled it out for the crown.

After a toughly-fought battle, Strictly Come Dancing twerker Judi was crowned winner.

And, while viewers were thrilled for her, it appears not everyone in the MasterChef kitchen was.

Judi Love was crowned the winner of the Celebrity MasterChef Christmas 2021 special (Credit: BBC)

What did viewers say about the Celebrity MasterChef special?

After Judi was announced as the winner, the camera panned round to the other celebrities.

Su looked thrilled for Judi, but the same couldn’t be said for Joey, according to viewers.

“Joey was raging,” said one.

“The look on Joey Essex’s face when they announced who won was the best bit about this show,” said another.

“Joey Essex is fuming!” said another.

“So glad Judy won…but Joey wasn’t impressed by the look on his face – he was seething,” another claimed.

Viewers said Joey Essex was ‘livid’ as the winner was announced (Credit: BBC)

What did fans think of Joey’s cooking?

Joey made a Christmas dinner served in a giant Yorkshire pudding, and it did look pretty delicious.

One viewer said: “You’re smashing it Joey! Your food looks amazing you can cook for me any day.”

However, others commented on the fact that Joey couldn’t even tell the time when he appeared on I’m A Celebrity, and now he can make a “perfect” dish.

“So you’re telling me that Joey Essex, who couldn’t even tell the time until he went on I’m A Celebrity, cooked a perfect bread and butter pudding. With a perfect custard and mixed berry side? Nah,” laughed one.

