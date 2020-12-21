Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off begins tonight (Monday December 21) with four former contestants getting into the festive mood.

Hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode also return to the kitchen for two new Christmas Cook-Offs.

Gregg and John are back (Credit: BBC)

What’s going to happen in Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off?

We’re promised four contestants from series past in each episode, songs, Christmas japes and, of course, amazing food.

But who is in tonight’s first episode, when did they last appear in MasterChef and what were their best moments?

Will Janet’s temper get the better of her again? (Credit: BBC)

Janet Street-Porter

Well-known journalist Janet has been an outspoken voice in British media since the late 1970s.

The 73-year-old is now a regular panellist on Loose Women.

What year did she appear in?

2013

Did Janet Street-Porter win Celebrity MasterChef?

Janet got all the way to the final in 2013 along with Les Dennis, where she lost out to eventual winner Adrian Edmondson.

What was her most memorable moment?

One of the most entertaining contestants in Celebrity MasterChef history, Janet consistently lost her rag with Gregg Wallace.

When Gregg mentioned her presentation in one round, Janet hit back: “I can’t see what’s wrong with the way I’ve served it.

“You’re trying to make me serve it like I’m working in a restaurant and I categorically can’t do that. I’m serving it like you would at home.”

And later, while cooking in a pro kitchen, Gregg tried to be nice to her. Big mistake.

“Oh my god, Gregg’s being nice to me, I don’t know how to handle that.”

Biggins will be looking to do better this time around (Credit: BBC)

Christopher Biggins

Christopher, 72, is a well-known face on TV thanks to a career that has spanned almost 50 years.

He’s best known for his sitcom appearances, as well as winning I’m A Celebrity in 2007, where he was crowned King of the Jungle.

What year did he appear in?

2014

Where did Christopher Biggins finish in Celebrity MasterChef?

Christopher exited in the early round when he appeared alongside the likes of Tina Hobley, Kiki Dee, Jason Connery and Charley Boorman.

What was his most memorable moment?

When wasn’t there a fun moment with Biggins?

Dev was a finalist in the 2014 series (Credit: BBC)

Dev Griffin

Former Radio 1 DJ Dev, 35, has pushed himself to do different things on TV during the past few years.

Most notably, he appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, where he partnered with Dianne Buswell.

What year did he appear in?

2017

Where did Dev Griffin finish in Celebrity MasterChef?

Dev got all the way to the final, where he appeared alongside Ulrika Jonsson and Angelica Bell.

Angelica went on to win the competition that year.

What was his most memorable moment?

Dev turned out to be a master at desserts.

But it didn’t look good after his flat eclair fail in one earlier round.

However, he bounced back with a delicious-looking brownie cake, which, he said, even the crew helped themselves to after filming!

Vicky almost hit the heights last year (Credit: BBC)

Vicky Pattison

The 33-year-old reality star found fame in MTV’s Geordie Shore, but she really became a household name when she won I’m A Celebrity in 2015.

What year did Vicky Pattison appear in Celebrity MasterChef?

2019

Where did she finish?

Vicky reached the final, but her whole journey took its toll.

“I spent most of my nights crying into a glass of white wine in the bath because I was just so overwhelmed with the stress,” she said.

In the final, she appeared with Strictly’s Oti Mabuse and Olympic-winning athlete, Greg Rutherford. Greg was the eventual winner.

What was her most memorable moment?

Her overall journey.

After the final, she said: “Through learning to cook and learning to love something else, I sort of learnt to love myself a bit again. I consider that a win, trophy or not…

“I was doubting myself when I first got here. Now I have a real sense of self. I’ve really loved learning something new and finding myself again.”

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off begins tonight (Monday December 21) at 9pm on BBC One

