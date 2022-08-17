Fans of Celebrity MasterChef were up in arms after last night’s episode, with many fuming the wrong contestant had been sent home.

Reality star and model Queen MoJo was booted off the cookery competition, missing out on a place in the semi-finals.

She cooked up a prawn curry with her surprise ingredient of shell-on prawns, but judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode, were unimpressed with her final dish.

MoJo was unhappy beheading prawns (Credit: BBC One)

Who was sent home on Celebrity MasterChef?

She made prawns with homemade pasta, but ran out of time – failing to cook the prawns properly.

Instant food poisoning.

“That is heartbreaking,” she sighed.

Poor MoJo wasn’t okay with the prawns from the start though.

“What are you doing?” John asked her, looking on in confusion as she attacked the shellfish with a knife.

“Taking the heads off,” she explained.

“Just use your hands,” John suggested, prompting gagging and retching from MoJo.

Chris Eubank boiled a squash (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Meanwhile Chris – who wore a full suit in the kitchen – was given a butternut squash.

He remained vague about what he was cooking and John observed: “He’s literally poaching a butternut squash and is going to serve it, on a plate, with some herbs.”

Chris said of his squash in a pan: “Take a look at this, this is magical. Just like mother does. And mother is always the best.”

What are Celebrity Masterchef fans saying about Chris Eubank?

One viewer fumed: “What a joke! Chris Eubank boiled a butternut squash and opened a tin of corned beef. He should have gone, not Mojo.”

Another agreed, saying: “How the hell did Chris Eubank get through #celebritymasterchef? Since when is opening a tin of corned beef cooking?”

And a third said: “The wrong person definitely got eliminated #celebritymasterchef.”

A fourth wrote: “Wrong decision…”

Even John said: “I would like to see more cookery,” after Chris presented his boiled squash.

But other fans of the BBC One show think Chris is television gold.

“Still laughing at Chris Eubank on Celebrity Masterchef last night boiling a butternut squash and frying corned beef and getting through,” tweeted one such person.

Another said: “Let’s be honest are you going to tell Chris Eubank that he going home first??? I guess he makes better TV for the first episode, the director always has more than a little influence in the early stages of #MasterChef and the celebrity version. Keep watching!!!” A very good point.

And another said: “Chris Eubank is actually comedy gold on Celebrity MasterChef.”

Do you think the right person went home? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.