Celebrity MasterChef viewers defend Andi Peters as he’s trolled over appearance

Viewers of Celebrity MasterChef have leapt to the defence of Andi Peters after cruel trolls attacked him on the show.

Disgruntled fans of the cooking show took to Twitter to air their disappointment in Andi – who is a previous finalist – as he critiqued contestants.

Lorraine and Good Morning Britain star Andi, 51, is appearing as a judge on the show and hasn’t held back in his scathing opinions.

Andi Peters on Celebrity MasterChef

His style of judging hasn’t gone down well with some people if their own judgements are anything to go by.

One said: “Andi Peters terribly irritating & arrogant on #CelebrityMasterChef.”

Another admitted: “Is it me or is Andi Peters very very annoying?”

And one fan confessed feeling torn because of how Andi carries himself on the show posting: “I like Andi Peters, but my heart sinks whenever he’s a ‘judge’ on Celebrity MasterChef because I feel he always has a cocky attitude that grates on me.”

However not everyone was hating on Andi, in fact, some were very quick to jump to his defence.

Many viewers were quick to point out the show would be “boring” if he didn’t adopt a sassy approach.

One viewer jumped to his defence writing: “Actually Andi Peters did well on Celebrity Masterchef several years ago. I presume they are asked to make comments, a silent judging panel would be boring!”

Another joined in defending him adding: “Everyone bitching about Andi Peters when’s he’s clearly being paid well to act up to the camera. Jealous people can say the worst things.”

A third added: “Where is all this Andi peters dislike coming from? Why why would anyone dislike Andi Peters?”

Another said: “Where’s all the hate coming from for Andi Peters ? The man’s like sunshine in a bottle.”

Celebrity MasterChef continues on BBC One, Monday August 23, at 9pm.

