Celebrity Masterchef 2022 viewers all had the same complaint to make about the series winner.

Lisa Snowdon walked away as the Celebrity Masterchef champion, but fans of the show weren’t happy.

Lisa, Danny and Mel were in the final three of Celebrity Masterchef 2022 yesterday (Credit: BBC)

What happened on Celebrity MasterChef 2022 last night?

Last night saw Celebrity Masterchef 2022 come to an end with the grand finale.

The final episode of the series saw McFly singer Danny Jones, This Morning star Lisa Snowdon, and All Saints singer Mel Blatt compete to come out on top.

During yesterday’s final, the three contestants had to whip up a “flawless” three-course meal.

Danny went for an Asian-inspired menu. As a starter he presented John Torode and Gregg Wallace with crispy fried prawns, coated with coconut and breadcrumbs.

He served up lamb and Massaman curry sauce and Pádron peppers for his main course, and banana-filled Japanese dumplings for dessert.

Meanwhile, Mel wowed with steak tartare on crispy rice for starters, crab and langoustine ravioli for main, and cherry clafoutis for dessert.

Lisa came out on top in Celebrity MasterChef 2022 (Credit: BBC)

Lisa Snowdon wins Celebrity Masterchef 2022

However, it was Lisa who emerged victorious after wowing Gregg and John with her three-course meal.

The 50-year-old served mackerel with rhubarb and a fennel slaw as a starter and pan-fried duck for main.

Disappointed – should’ve been Mel.

She completed the competition by whipping up a tart with a chocolate ganache and biscuit base.

Upon learning that she had won, Lisa burst into tears.

“I’m honestly so blown away,” she said.

“It’s such a life-changing experience. I feel like this isn’t real!”

Fighting back tears, she said: “I just can’t believe it. I couldn’t have wanted to win something that meant more to me than this.

She then continued, saying: “I can’t wait to tell my mum, my dad and my nephew. I am on cloud nine.”

Viewers wanted Mel to win the show (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react to Lisa’s victory

Lisa may have been on “cloud nine” to have won the competition, but viewers weren’t as happy.

Many believed that it should have been Mel who emerged victorious. Some took to Twitter to let their thoughts be known.

“Mel should have won, she has been consistently good with a natural raw (‘scuse the pun) talent! Cannot believe it,” one viewer tweeted.

“Disappointed – should’ve been Mel,” another said.

“Boo! I wanted Mel to win,” a third wrote.

Other viewers were just happy that “annoying” Danny hadn’t won.

“Sorry but I find Danny incredibly annoying, that laugh is so grating,” one viewer tweeted.

“Anybody but Danny. Please,” another wrote prior to the winner being announced.

“‘Of course I would have liked the #MasterChef trophy next to me Brit.’ Glad you lost, Danny,” a third said simply.

Celebrity Masterchef 2022 is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

