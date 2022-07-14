Celebrity MasterChef 2022 host John Torode has opened up about his friendship with Gregg Wallace.

The pair have fronted MasterChef together for 18 years, and always appear to be the closest of pals on television.

However, just like any friendship, there are occasionally cracks that appear in the foundation.

In a new interview, John recalled a moment of friction between the pair.

He revealed that Gregg has some habits that rub him the wrong way, and during one incident he couldn’t hide his feelings.

John Torode and Gregg Wallace will host Celebrity MasterChef 2022 together later this year (Credit: BBC)

John Torode on friction with Celebrity MasterChef co-star

“We know each other so well. But that’s not to say we don’t have our moments. With Gregg, my issue is the 6am phone calls,” John told The Times.

“Last time it happened I wasn’t very happy and I said: ‘Gregg, mate, it’s 6am.’ And he said: ‘But you’re on my list!’ That’s the thing with Gregg, he gets up very early and his whole life is diarised and run on lists.”

John then recalled sensing a “disturbance in the force” when he next bumped into his co-star.

John Torode admitted he and Gregg Wallace have had their issues (Credit: ITV)

As a result, after pushing Gregg to share what was wrong, the chef admitted that he had been unhappy with how John has spoken to him over the phone.

“We talked it out. We are honest with each other. In the end, you have to learn to accept each other’s foibles. Gregg is incredibly organised. You have to allow the relationship to grow.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year Masterchef was crowned the UK’s most popular reality show.

According to the study from online gambling community CasinoGuide, MasterChef scores over 2.4 million internet searches online on average a month.

Love Island placed second, with an average of 1.98 million searches, and The Voice (1.22 million) came in at third.

The 2022 series of Celebrity MasterChef is due to take place later this year, with an all-star cast recently announced.

