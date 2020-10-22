Celebrity Juice returns to ITV2 this week (Thursday October 22 2020) for its 24th series, with two new team captains.

Keith Lemon returns to host another season of the outrageous game show, joined by Laura Whitmore and Emily Atack.

But who did they replace and why?

Here’s everything you need to know about Celebrity Juice team captains and series 24.

Keith Lemon returns to host the 24th series of Celebrity Juice (Credit: ITV2)

Who is Emily Atack?

Comedienne and actress Emily Atack is the new team captain on Celebrity Juice.

She’s best known for playing Charlotte Hinchcliffe in The Inbetweeners, and coming second on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2018.

She began co-hosting I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp alongside Joel Dommett and Adam Thomas in November 2019.

Emily, now 30, also took part in Dancing on Ice in 2010.

The daughter of actress Kate Robbins and musician Keith Atack, Emily was confirmed as a team captain on Celebrity Juice in September.

She said then: “Every time I’ve been on Juice in the past I’ve had such a good time, and now I’m doing it with two of my best mates and I’m a ruddy team captain!!! Can’t believe it.”

Emily Atack is thrilled to be joining Celebrity Juice on ITV2 as a team captain (Credit: ITV2)

Who is Laura Whitmore?

Laura, 35, is best known for presenting I’m A Celebrity’s spin-off show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here NOW!

The TV presenter competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 and hosts a show for BBC Radio 5 Live.

In January 2020, Laura began presenting Love Island after the arrest of Caroline Flack, and later her tragic death.

In September 2020, she started filming Celebrity Juice as new team captain.

She lives with boyfriend Iain Stirling.

She said of joining Celebrity Juice: “I’m so thrilled to be part of the Celeb Juice family. I’ve been the biggest fan for years, I used to go and sit in the audience when I first moved to London and can’t believe I’m a team captain now!”

Laura Whitmore joins the team on Celebrity Juice as captain, alongside Emily Atack (Credit: ITV2)

What channel is it on?

Celebrity Juice has been on ITV2 ever since it launched in 2008.

It returns to ITV2 with its 24th series on Thursday October 22 2020 at 10pm.

Who are the guests on the first episode?

Actor Will Mellor guests on the first episode, alongside Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo, musician Tom Grennan and comedian Jimmy Carr.

Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood, EastEnders’ Jacqueline Jossa, Take That’s Howard Donald and presenter Maya Jama all appear in episode two.

Why did Holly Willoughby leave Celebrity Juice?

This Morning presenter Holly confirmed she was quitting the series after 12 years as a captain.

In May, the mum of three announced she was leaving to spend more time with her family.

She said at the time: “Thank you @celebjuiceofficial for 12 years of fantastic chaos. […]

“It’s time for me to hand over my team captain seat to some lucky lucky person… Whoever that is, know you are about to get one of the best jobs in telly working with one of comedies finest @keithlemon.”

She followed her good friend and fellow team captain Fearne Cotton who left in 2018.

The original line-up for Celebrity Juice included Holly Willoughby, Fearne Cotton, Rufus Hound and Keith Lemon (Credit: ITV2)

Why did Fearne Cotton leave?

Original team captain Fearne Cotton announced she was quitting the show after 10 years.

The TV presenter said she wanted to “feel scared again”.

She explained: “I think you need to have change and have a shake-up in life every now and again and take risks and feel a bit scared again.”

She has since published several books, including Happy, Quiet and Yoga Babies, as well as her podcast Happy Place.

Fearne was replaced by Paddy McGuinness, and later Mel B.

What is Keith Lemon’s real name?

Keith Lemon is really comedian Leigh Francis.

Leigh, 47, became famous for creating Channel 4’s Bo’ Selecta!

He has since apologised for his portrayal of black characters on the show.

Celebrity Juice returns on ITV2 at 9pm on Thursday October 22 2020.

