Celebrity Juice could be axed as ITV2 boss Paul Mortimer claimed that panel shows are ‘old fashioned’.

The show, fronted by funnyman Keith Lemon, also features Laura Whitmore and Emily Atack as team captains and has been running for 13 years.

Celebrity Juice to be axed?

Mr Mortimer addressed the Edinburgh TV Festival and shared his opinions on panel shows with the audience.

“[Panel shows] are as old as television if you think about it,” he said.

“We reinvent them, from Shooting Stars through to Celebrity Juice, they’re nothing like the panel show of old.

It’s not the way to talk to younger audiences

“It’s one of those where the host greets you, you know what you’re going to get, you’re introduced to this week’s panel and at the end of the episode they wave goodbye and it’s, ‘see you next week’.”

Paul continued: “That’s old grammar, that’s old language. It’s not the way to talk to younger audiences. It also makes closed episodic content like that missable.”

Instead, Mr Mortimer suggested that the channel wants to attract younger audiences.

He added: “Younger audiences want everything quickly, fast fashion, fast food and they want fast TV now.”

Meanwhile, Keith – played by comedian Leigh Francis – previously lamented the fact the show is not again this year.

He said in a recent interview with the Daily Star: “It’s not on again this year, which is sad. Will it be back again? Who knows?

“I might have to get a real job. Hopefully we’ll be back next year.

“If not, it’s been a good ride and we’ve had a good time.”

When did the ITV2 show begin?

Celebrity Juice began in 2008 with Keith at the helm and with original team captains, Fearne Cotton and Holly Willoughby.

Kelly Brook, Paddy McGuinness, Gino D’Acampo and Mel B have all enjoyed stints in the captains’ seats in subsequent series.

Meanwhile, the show is known for its saucy humour and risqué stunts.

