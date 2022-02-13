Celebrity Hunted star Chizzy Akudolu turned to therapy over ‘massive low’ after Strictly Come Dancing exit

Celebrity Hunted star Chizzy Akudolu is well known for shows such as Loose Women and Holby City, but what many people don’t know about the star is that she has battled depression.

The actress, who made her name as surgeon Mo Effanga in Holby, previously revealed that things got to the point where she turned to therapy after she appeared on Strictly Come Dancing.

Chizzy was a contestant on the BBC ballroom contest back in 2017 and was the first celebrity to be eliminated from the competition.

She had already been diagnosed with depression but went through a “massive” low after her turn on the dance floor and sought help.

Celebrity Hunted star Chizzy Akudolu taking part in Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Speaking on Loose Women in 2018, she said was “not ashamed” to say that she suffered from depression.

“It’s not something I asked for,” she said.

“It is something I’m dealing with. I’m still on anti-depressants. I have therapy.”

“I had quite a bit of therapy after Strictly,” she added.

Strictly offered Chizzy a therapist

Chizzy, 48, said the Strictly Come Dancing staff supported her and offered her a therapist to help her cope with her mental health issues.

However, she assured them that she would be OK.

“I said, ‘No I’m fine’,” she said.

“Because I was like, you know, I’ll be fine, it’s just a show, just a show.

“But I did kind of hit a massive low with my depression after Strictly.”

The star was diagnosed a few years before she went on the programme.

She told the panellists she now realised it had been there a while.

However, she had tried to brush it away.

“I’ve just always gone, everything’s fine!” she explained.

Who won the 2017 series of Strictly?

Chizzy was a contestant on the 15th series of Strictly, where she was up against the likes of the Debbie McGee, Saturdays star Mollie King, the Rev Richard Coles and Alexandra Burke.

The actress and her pro partner Pasha Kovalev were eliminated after the first week.

Joe McFadden went on to win that series, lifting the coveted Glitterball with his pro partner Katya Jones.

Celebrity Hunted continues on Channel 4 tonight at 9pm.

