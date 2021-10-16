Celebrity Gogglebox fans were last night left in tears as they watched the show’s Stand Up To Cancer special.

Alongside their take on the best of the week’s TV shows, the Gogglebox special also featured heartbreaking stories of people affected by cancer.

And it was these that brought a tear to the eyes of the stars on screen and those watching at home.

Suranne Jones was in floods of tears on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on Celebrity Gogglebox last night?

Suranne Jones, Roman Kemp and Michael Sheen were among the famous faces watching the show alongside the Gogglebox regulars.

And, as it was a fundraising edition to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer, clips were shown of two families affected by cancer.

Little Liam’s cancer has returned (Credit: Channel 4)

First, the Celebrity Gogglebox viewers were told Liam’s story.

The little boy successfully beat cancer once, only for it to return earlier this year, with the celebs in floods of tears when it was revealed that his future is uncertain.

Later in the show they were told the story of young mum Cassie and her son Kye.

Cassie was diagnosed with cancer shortly before her son, with Kye succumbing to the disease when he was just nine.

The stars were then shown Kye’s heartbreaking story (Credit: Channel 4)

Two years later, Cassie revealed her cancer was back with a vengeance, consuming her body.

The stars sobbed as it was revealed that she too had died.

Michael Sheen was seen clutching his crying wife Anna, while Suranne Jones wept alongside her Vigil co-star Adam James.

Michael Sheen was seen comforting wife Anna (Credit: Channel 4)

How did viewers at home react?

Pretty much in the same way that the stars did, with some also admitting the clips had prompted them to donate to the cause.

“The cancer stories on #gogglebox for #SUTC have me crying,” said one viewer.

“How can you not be affected by seeing a child suffer from something that should have a cure by now? This has got to stop.”

“I think everyone just cried over the second half of #gogglebox,” said another.

“Oh Cassie and Kye, my heart is broken for you,” said another. “Gone too young, too soon.”

“Truly heartbreaking,” said another.

“How unfair is that? Both the mum and her boy getting cancer. It’s heartbreaking,” another declared.

