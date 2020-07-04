Celebrity Gogglebox viewers disgusted as they show squeamish scenes

Friday night TV favourite Celebrity Gogglebox left viewers squirming at hard-to-watch scenes including movie 127 Hours.

The 2010 film's gory scenes alongside others from film Cape Fear and BBC's Planet Earth left viewers at home disgusted.

Celebrity Gogglebox pair Nick Grimshaw and niece Liv have won fans on the show. (Credit: Channel 4)

Viewers watched celebrity duos including Judge Rinder and Susanna Reid, actress Emilia Fox and mum Joanna David as well as radio host Nick Grimshaw and his niece.

New duos including Martine McCutcheon and husband Jack McManus joined the usual cast.

127 hours

Denise and Eddie were on last night's Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

One film that had the celebrity cast and viewers both screaming in disgust was 2010 true story 127 Hours. In the film, actor James Franco plays climber Aron Ralston who severs his own arm after being trapped by a boulder.

The scenes played out showing the main character breaking and then cutting his own arm, viewers were disgusted.

One viewer shared on Twitter: "Watching 127 hours... NGL I couldn't even do a second pinprick with a knife in my finger tip for my COVID antibody test after I ran out of lancets. Could not pierce my own skin. No idea how this guy managed to chop off his own arm."

Another said: "Right well, let's put 127 Hours on the list of films I will NEVER watch."

A third shared: "I sat and watched that whole 127 hours scene while the rest of my family were literally hiding."

"I don't think I've watched any of Gogglebox tonight - I've literally just hid behind my hand! Too gory for me tonight," said another.

Someone else agreed: "Actually couldn't watch large part of Gogglebox tonight what with baby iguanas being eaten by snakes and someone cutting their own arm off."

For many, the bone-breaking scene was the hardest to watch.

Me after #CelebrityGogglebox and clips from 127 hours. 'Cutting through a broken bone is easier.' Nooo make it stop. pic.twitter.com/eSsITKRoJv — Raffy Hamid Journalist and Publicist (@Raffy1011) July 4, 2020

Celebrity Gogglebox reactions tickled viewers

The reactions of the celebrity duos was the highlight for many viewers at home. Even during the most squeamish of scenes, pairings like Rylan Clark-Neal and his mum as well as Emilia Fox and actress mother Joanna David had viewers in stitches.

Although some found Joanna's reactions particularly over the top.

Good grief, I'm not sure which was worse on #CelebrityGogglebox 127 hours and the guy cutting his arm off or Emilia Fox's mum screaming! 😝 — Mandy Fretwell (@mandyfret) July 3, 2020

Rylan alongside mum Linda have been favourites of the series and their comical quips kept viewers entertained again.

@Rylan and his mum literally crack me up and I need to be friends with them! #Gogglebox — Lady Natalie (@TillieDawn) July 4, 2020

Celebrity Gogglebox airs on Friday at 9pm on Channel 4.

