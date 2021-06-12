Celebrity Gogglebox viewers are desperate for a Sir Tom Jones and Anne-Marie duet.

The Channel 4 spin-off aired last night (June 11), and some fans couldn’t get enough of The Voice pairing.

As fans know, both Anne-Marie and Tom are famous for their stellar voices.

However, they didn’t expect to be treated to a mini-duet during Celebrity Gogglebox.

Fans were loving Anne-Marie and Tom (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on Celebrity Googlebox?

At one point, the two pop stars launched into a rendition of the classic song The Time Of My Life.

Everyone and their nan knows the words to the Dirty Dancing classic, and these two were no different.

Their surprise cover version went down a storm with viewers, who have begged the pair to record it officially.

Some even think the pair could scale the charts if they ever released it.

Viewers want them to release a duet (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Celebrity Gogglebox viewers say?

One viewer tweeted: “I was lucky enough to see Dirty Dancing at the theatre and it was honestly one of the best shows I had ever seen. On another note, can we have an @AnneMarie and @RealSirTomJones version of (I’ve had) the time of my life please? #CelebrityGogglebox”.

“Need to hear an official full version of @AnneMarie & @RealSirTomJones singing I’ve Had the Time of My Life from Dirty Dancing!” said a second fan.

A third joked: “@RealSirTomJones thinking that @AnneMarie was about to launch herself at him on #CelebrityGogglebox to recreate the Dirty Dancing lift is honestly the best thing I’ve seen for ages, also a duet of I’ve Had The Time of my Life please?!”

A fourth viewer added: “Christmas no. 1 Anne-marie & Tom Jones. The time of my life. Yes. Win. #CelebrityGogglebox”.

Elsewhere on the show, Anne-Marie was left baffled when Bonnie Langford was unmasked on The Masked Dancer.

“Who the f**k is that?” she yelled at Tom, who replied: “That’s Bonnie Langford!”

One viewer snapped back: “How the hell does Ann Marie not know who Bonnie Langford is? Has she lived in a cave?”

