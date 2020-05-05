Celebrity Gogglebox USA coming to E4 this May

Reality show Celebrity Gogglebox USA is coming to E4 this month.

The US version of the popular programme, which has a UK version, will start airing on E4 from next Wednesday (May 13).

The now will feature a raft of familiar faces, including singer and The Voice UK star Meghan Trainor, as well as actor Rob Lowe and former That's So Raven actress Raven-Symoné.

What can we expect?

The Voice UK's Meghan Trainor will feature in Celebrity Gogglebox USA, which comes to E4 this month (Credit: Russell Einhorn / SplashNews.com)

Each hour-long episode of the show will examine the news and events on television that are currently taking the US by storm.

And as with the standard version, the celebrities will offer up insightful, funny and sometimes emotional critiques of the TV shows and news stories - all from the comfort of their lavish pads.

Hollywood actor Rob Lowe is also on the confirmed list (Credit: @KasperJoon / SplashNews.com)

Who else is in Celebrity Gogglebox USA?

Other famous faces to feature include sportscaster Joe Buck, rappers Master P and Romeo and dancer JoJo Siwa. It will also include Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Australian chef Curtis Stone.

More names are due to be announced in the coming days.

Controller of E4 Karl Warner said of the announcement: "Gogglebox is the constant comfort everyone's loving at the moment.

"We're able to offer America's take on it with some of its biggest stars exclusively on E4 and All 4."

Celebrity Gogglebox USA will also feature actress Raven-Symoné (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Starting on May 14 at 9pm on E4, Celebrity Gogglebox USA will run for 10 weeks.

Each episode will also be available for streaming on All 4.

It follows last year's series of the UK version of Celebrity Gogglebox, which featured stars including Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder, presenter Rylan and Countdown's Rachel Riley.

