Celebrity Gogglebox star Tulisa was ‘preparing for jail’ amid ‘Fake Sheikh’ drugs sting

Celebrity Gogglebox star Tulisa Contostavlos once revealed that she was seriously “preparing for jail” when she became caught up in a drugs sting.

The N-Dubz star, who has recently joined the cast of Celebrity Gogglebox, faced arrest in 2013 on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs.

Several newspapers had accused her of acting as a go-between in a drugs deal. However, the case was later dismissed as the judge ruled undercover journalist ‘Fake Sheikh’ Mazher Mahmood had lied to the court. He was subsequently sent to prison for conspiring to suppress evidence.

Celebrity Gogglebox star Tulisa was ‘preparing for jail’ amid drugs sting

Tulisa, who has been open about her cosmetic procedures over the years, has since revealed that she genuinely feared that it was her who would be sent to jail.

“I was preparing for prison,” she told The Guardian after the ruling. “My heart told me there’s no way this can happen. I’m very religious and I kept saying, God won’t forsake me… My head was telling me, if they’re allowed to take it this far, to tell so many lies, God knows where it can go.”

Tulisa discussed the affair further in an updated version of her 2014 documentary The Price of Fame.

She said: “If you were to go back in time and someone was to say to me three years ago, ‘Mazher Mahmood will be facing the same amount of time in jail that you were, he’s going to be the one on the firing line and the press are going to destroy his reputation and do what he did to you’, it’s bizarre. It really is.”

What goes around comes around.

She added: “I don’t think without these serious consequences he would have ever stopped. I don’t think I could ever fully let it go. Part of me would have felt that injustice but now there’s nothing for me to hold on to.”

She finished up by saying: “That’s it. It’s done a full circle, what goes around comes around, it couldn’t ever be more relevant. Karma.”

