Celebrity Gogglebox star Shaun Ryder has shared a rare picture posing with two of his daughters.

Posting to Instagram, Shaun shared the sunny family shot earlier today (July 16).

He said: “Dad and two of his girls – first and third born… Jael and Lulu.”

How many kids does Celebrity Gogglebox star Shaun Ryder have?

Celebrity Gogglebox star Shaun has six children by four different women.

He fathered a child with a woman named Felicia and had a rocky marriage to Oriole Leitch.

They had a daughter together, Coco, but it’s not thought that Shaun and Coco are in touch.

In 2013 she gave an interview slamming her rock star dad.

She said: “He left when I was five and for years I constantly asked where my daddy was.

“All my brothers and ­sisters have been kept away. I found out I had a brother at the age of nine through a newspaper,” she claimed.

Coco added: “I have to accept it now, we are done.”

Before meeting and marrying now wife Joanne in 2010, Shaun became a dad twice more.

With Joanne, Shaun has daughters Pearl, 13, and Lulu, 12.

And it’s his girls that he credits with saving his life and helping him to kick heroin.

He said: “I don’t even think about drugs. And when I’m not working, I’m in bed by 11pm.”

What did Gogglebox fans say about the picture?

Shaun’s fans were pretty unanimous after he shared the family photo.

Almost all of his followers commented that he looked as pleased as punch to be their dad.

“Proud dad,” said one fan with the red heart emoji.

Another added: “Great picture, you’re a top family bloke.”

A third said: “Brilliant picture. Daddy’s girls!”

“Very proud dad I think and rightfully so,” said another.

“That’s a happy man,” another commented.

