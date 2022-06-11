Celebrity Gogglebox returned to Channel 4 last night (June 11) – and fans couldn’t get enough of Rylan and his mum.

Telly presenter Rylan Clark, 33, and Linda are two of viewers’ faves on the Friday night couch potato critic series.

However, previous planned appearances were affected by Linda suffering with Crohn’s disease. This meant she couldn’t film for the show.

And so fans yesterday evening were delighted to see Linda back on their tellies. But some social media users begged for even more Rylan and Linda content.

Celebrity Gogglebox includes Rylan and his mum Linda in the new 2022 series (Credit: Channel4.com)

Rylan and Linda on Celebrity Gogglebox

Seeing Rylan explain to Linda that the Paddington Bear character in the Queen‘s Jubilee sketch was CGI, rather than a puppet, was just one among many scenes featuring the Essex pair that tickled Celebrity Gogglebox fans.

“Do you reckon he’s there?” Linda asked her incredulous son earlier in the scene.

Read more: Rylan Clark reveals fitness plans as he admits he wants to be ‘twice the size’

Rylan later indicated he and Linda have gone through the fundamentals of CGI previously.

“No, mum, cause [Paddington] is not there. I’ve had this chat with you before,” he told her at one point.

Rylan and Linda chatted about Paddington Bear and CGI (Credit: Channel4.com)

Several social media users made it clear they love the banter between Rylan and Linda.

Indeed, they tweeted how much they hope to see the pair front a show of their own.

Give Rylan and Lynda their own show now!

“I’ve said it before and I will continue to say it… @Rylan and his mum need their own show #CelebrityGogglebox,” one person chuckled adding three laughing emojis to their post.

Someone else tweeted him: “@Rylan your mam is absolutely quality, you two need your own show! #CelebrityGogglebox.”

“Give Rylan and Lynda their own show now!!! #CelebrityGogglebox,” agreed another fan.

A fourth person chipped in: “Rylan and his mum really are the best. They need their own show. #CelebrityGogglebox.”

And a fifth concurred: “@Rylan and Linda!!! Can’t beat them….they need a whole show dedicated to them, they’re hilarious together #CelebrityGogglebox.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RYLAN (@rylan)

Rylan Clark mum

It was reported back in the summer of 2020 that Rylan and Linda had been swamped with telly ideas from execs.

However, Rylan indicated at the time that Linda’s health was the decisive factor.

Read more: Celebrity Gogglebox: Fred Sirieix joins cast as Denise Van Outen’s new partner is revealed

He told the Daily Star: “We’ve been offered hundreds of things. We got asked to do a travel show and the chance to go here and go there.

“It would be hilarious, but she’s just not well enough to do it.

“Gogglebox is enough for us.”

Celebrity Gogglebox airs on Channel 4 next Friday, June 17, at 9pm.

