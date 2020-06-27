Channel 4 viewers overjoyed as Rylan and his mum return to Celebrity Gogglebox

Celebrity Gogglebox fans have shared their joy after Rylan Clark-Neal and his mum made their big comeback.

Rylan, 31, and Linda opened Friday night's (June 26) show by discussing crab sandwiches.

The Big Brother: Best Shows Ever host claimed he was once "pushed" onto a hake on Sainsbury's fish counter.

Rylan Clark-Neal and his mum Linda have made their Celebrity Gogglebox comeback (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Celebrity Gogglebox hit with complains over Shaun Ryder and Bez's drugs jokes

Rylan explained to Linda that he doesn't like eating seafood as a result.

The hilarious double act then continued to leave viewers in hysterics with their telly critique throughout the episode.

And viewers loved the Celebrity Gogglebox veterans so much, they called on Channel 4 to have them on the programme every week.

Hysterics

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote: "@Rylan please can you and your mum be on Celebrity Gogglebox every week for the rest of time! You two are just fab!"

The pair left viewers in hysterics on Friday night (Credit: Channel 4)

Another added: "Rylan and his mum need to be shown more on #celebritygogglebox - couldn't stop laughing!"

A third penned: "I'm so glad @Rylan's mum is back! #celebritygogglebox."

Others have even called for Rylan and Linda to have their very own show.

Rylan and his mum need to be shown more on #celebritygogglebox - couldn't stop laughing

"@Rylan your mum is a star, she needs her own show. You and her would give @jackwhitehall and his dad a run for their money #celebritygogglebox."

Rylan has since taking to Twitter on behalf of his beloved mum.

He told fans: "Mummy said thanks for your lovely comments x."

New bubble

Rylan and Linda were yet to star in the latest run of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the son and mum had to bow out over social distancing guidelines.

But the recent change in rules, however, meant that she was able to form a 'bubble' with her son.

On June 23, Rylan tweeted: "Guess who's got the all clear to be in my bubble... She's back!"

In the past, Rylan revealed that he and Linda have been swamped with offers from TV execs.

Sadly, however, Linda suffers from Crohn's disease, so has been been forced to turn them down.

Linda had been forced to bow out of Celebrity Gogglebox due to social distancing rules (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Heated row breaks out over smacking on Britain's Best Parent final

Rylan recently told the Daily Star: "We've been offered hundreds of things. We got asked to do a travel show and the chance to go here and go there.

"It would be hilarious, but she’s just not well enough to do it.

"Gogglebox is enough for us. She feels comfortable doing that show ­because we're just sat in my kitchen."

Are you a fan of Rylan and Linda? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.