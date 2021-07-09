Celebrity Gogglebox star Gyles Brandreth previously opened up on the horrific abuse he endured during prep school.

The 73-year-old broadcaster appears on the Channel 4 reality series alongside pal Maureen Lipman.

However, it hasn’t always been easy for Gyles.

Gyles Brandreth previously opened up on his abuse during prep school (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebrity Gogglebox: What happened to Gyles Brandreth?

During his time at prep school, Gyles was ‘groomed’ by a choir master for over two years.

He experienced the abuse while attending boarding school, Betteshanger in Kent.

Despite taking place over 50 years ago, Gyles remembers it “like it was yesterday”.

The author bravely shared the ordeal with the Daily Mail in 2014.

Gyles recalled: “One evening, when we choristers had finished our singing and were trooping off to our dormitories, Mr Harkness called me back to have a word. As I stood facing him, alone on the darkened landing, he put his hands on my shoulders and bent down to kiss me.

Gyles appears alongside Maureen Lipman on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

‘My innocence was violated’

Furthermore, Gyles said: “When he kissed me (which he did daily), when he put his hand on my knee as I sat next to him on the organ bench, when he let his hand stray inside my shorts as I sat on his bed learning my lines for the school play, I knew it was wrong but I did nothing to stop him.”

Gyles also revealed the choir master would often write him “affectionate and chatty” letters over the summer break.

I knew it was wrong but I did nothing to stop him

Thankfully, Mr Harkness, who has since passed away, was later reported to the school.

The TV added: “Yes, my innocence was violated and it was wrong. It should never have happened.”

Gyles has moved on with his life since the ordeal (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has Gyles appeared in?

As well as Celebrity Gogglebox, Gyles has previously starred in a number of television roles.

First of all, Gyles hosted the ITV children’s show Puzzle Party in the 1970s after graduating from Oxford Uni.

He then went on to present the TV-am’s Good Morning Britain in the 1980s.

Furthermore, the star became the Conservative MP for the City of Chester constituency.

Nowadays, Gyles is happily married to wife Michèle Brown.

The couple, who have been together for over 50 years, have three grown-up children.

