Celebrity Gogglebox fans were convinced they were in for a treat last night with an all-new special during the festive period (December 18).

But what they actually got was a “best of” programme – a repeat of a best bits show aired earlier in the year.

And they weren’t happy.

Viewers got a shock last night (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened in last night’s Celebrity Gogglebox?

Throughout the show, viewers were treated to appearances from a myriad of celebs on their couches.

Viewers saw Denise Van Outen and her partner Eddie, Rylan-Clark-Neal and his mother Linda and Gyles Brandreth and Maureen Lipman.

There was also comedian Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aleshe, KSI and S-X, and Shaun Ryder and Bez.

Read more: Gogglebox viewers left gushing as Shaun Malone’s baby son appears on show

Together they cast their eyes over shows like This Morning, Planet Earth II, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back and the World Cup Final ’66.

But it wasn’t long before fans clocked that this wasn’t an all-new special.

And they soon took to Twitter to express their outrage.

So this ‘NEW’ #celebritygogglebox is a repeat. That just about sums 2020 up! #Gogglebox — Liam Tulley (@liamtulley) December 18, 2020

The sinking feeling when you discover it's #CelebrityGogglebox instead of regular #Gogglebox. Then find out it's a bloody repeat too. — Giulliana (@AlbaAye1) December 18, 2020

*Channel 4: New Celebrity Gogglebox* Me: YASSSSSSS!!! Me 10 minutes in realising it's actually a repeat…#Gogglebox @C4Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/QXCC9VCjDc — Jade Ogom (@jadeyyogom) December 18, 2020

#Gogglebox like seriously a repeat nice thanks. Switched over . We are in a pandemic and you can't put original and new content on just repeat old stuff thanks — Brian Mills (@BrianMi57053983) December 18, 2020

The only thing more disappointing than finding out it’s not the normal #gogglebox is a repeat, last one before Xmas to, cheers @Channel4 🙄 — Sam (@Sam20140313) December 18, 2020

How did viewers react to the Gogglebox repeat?

One angry viewer wrote: “The sinking feeling when you discover it’s #CelebrityGogglebox instead of regular #Gogglebox.

“Then find out it’s a bloody repeat too.”

Another said: “#Gogglebox like seriously a repeat nice thanks. Switched over.

Gogglebox like seriously? A repeat. Nice. Thanks. Switched over.

“We are in a pandemic and you can’t put original and new content on just repeat old stuff thanks.”

Finally, one viewer fumed: “The only thing more disappointing than finding out it’s not the normal #gogglebox is a repeat, last one before Xmas too, cheers @Channel4.”

Gogglebox stars Giles and Mary (Credit: Channel 4)

What else has been happening on Gogglebox recently?

Last week, regular stars had viewers in stitches with their comments about Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat.

They loved Giles and Mary’s impressions of the TV chef.

“The next show will probably be just her washing up and saying: ‘I really enjoy the sensuous bubbles, and the way the warm water rushes over the plates,'” Mary said.

Read more: Piers Morgan in hysterics over Pete and Sophie Sandiford’s comments about him on Gogglebox

One viewer gushed: “Mary’s impression of @Nigella_Lawson on Gogglebox has me in stitches.”

This is probably why viewers were so angry about the repeat last night.

Gogglebox will return on Christmas Day at 9pm on Channel 4.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.