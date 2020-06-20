Celebrity Gogglebox fans in hysterics as Ruth Langsford horrifies Eamonn Holmes with X-rated confession

Viewers saw a different side to Ruth Langsford on last night's Celebrity Gogglebox (June 19, 2020), with even her husband Eamonn Holmes shocked when she made an X-rated confession.

The couple, who present This Morning together, were watching an episode of Channel 4's Sex in Lockdown: Keep S******g and Carry On, which was looking in to how the UK kept things exciting during the pandemic.

Spicing things up

One particular segment of the show revealed the household objects that people have been finding inventive uses for. Presenter Anna Richardson said that the top household items that people had been using through lockdown included a hoover, a spatula and a feather duster.

The show looked at how people had kept things interesting the bedroom. (Credit: Channel 4)

But Ruth had one better, confessing that she had once found an alternative use for a tumble drier.

While watching the show, Ruth turned to her husband, saying: "My friend had the old style spin dryer that used to move around, so you’d have to sit on it to keep it still.

"And it was quite fun."

Ruth's shock confession

A confused looking Eamonn said: "And she told you that?"

Eamonn was in shock. (Credit: Channel 4)

Ruth replied: "We used to sit on it together."

Eamonn's jaw dropped in disbelief, with Ruth just quietly chuckling at his shock.

She then went in to the kitchen to bring back a household item of their own, coming back in to the lounge with what looked like a lemon squeezer.

Ruth returned from the kitchen with a lemon squeezer. (Credit: Channel 4)

Viewers loved seeing a bit of post-watershed Ruth, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Ruth's spin dryer story 🤣🤣🤣 #Gogglebox — Rachael Lewis (@rubyrache) June 19, 2020

Ruth is a dirty devil.. with that lemon juicer 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #gogglebox — Rishi (@RiDsTeR90) June 19, 2020

Another said: "I'm [bleep] myself laughing at Ruth but I can't look at a washing machine in the same way again!"

Others to appear in the latest series of Celebrity Gogglebox including Martin Kemp and his son Roman, Happy Mondays and I'm A Celeb star Shaun Ryder and bandmate Bez and Radio One's Nick Grimshaw and his niece.

Last night's episode also saw the celebrities watch episodes of Countdown, Big Brother: Best Shows Ever, Scarface, Us, First Dates and BBC News.

